All in a day's work as Sam Whitelock steps up to the All Blacks' lock challenge

Big Sam Whitelock gobbles up challenges like the one he faces now in the All Blacks like a hearty breakfast on double training days.

It’s why the 34-year-old lock, on the cusp of a fourth World Cup appearance, presented to face the media at the start of preparations for Bledisloe I at the MCG on Saturday night with the proverbial blinkers affixed. The second most capped All Black of all time has a job to do, and, frankly, chatting prospects with the media on a Monday was pretty low on his priority list.

Of course Whitelock was personable enough. He politely answered queries about his problem Achilles (it’s fine, by the way), what it was like watching the first two tests of 2023 from the sideline (enjoyable, if a little frustrating) and the competition he faces from world-class positional rivals Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Whitelock, right, is ready to lock horns against the Wallabies again as he returns to the test fold in 2023.

It’s the latter that has become a key talking point of these All Blacks as they near the realities of a brutal World Cup assignment. Is it time to break up the old firm of Whitelock and Retallick with an injection of Scooter Barrett playing the rugby of his life? And, if so, who drops to the bench, or maybe right out of the 23 altogether?

Those are puzzlers for another time, though Whitelock is well aware that after being a spectator for the opening two tests of 2023 (as he was allowed to let a niggly Achilles tendon settle after, by his own admission, pushing it to play in the Super Rugby final), he needs to offer a timely reminder of his own class.

Barrett was excellent through both the Argentina and South Africa victories, and Retallick returned for the latter with a wind-back-the-clock reminder of his own world-class abilities. It’s a three-into-two equation with no wrong answers, but one that may prove pivotal to the All Blacks ambitions in France later this year.

Asked if sitting out made him even hungrier to perform in the black jersey, Whitelock made it clear he’s very much a man on a mission in what will almost certainly be his final lap of the test match track.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Can the old firm of Retallick and Whitelock make it through one more campaign as starting locks?

“The team played really well the last two games, [but] the hunger is always there,” he said. “If the hunger changed whether I was starting or not playing, you’d be a little concerned around what your motivations are. My hunger is exactly the same as it always is – I want to get out there and play good rugby for myself and also to help the team.

“I feel like I’m in a really good spot. I was cleared to play last game, and just wasn’t selected. I got through a full training week, I was in Argentina as well, and hopefully team selection goes my way [in Melbourne] and I get a chance to get out there.”

Though admitting he probably came back from the Achilles a couple of weeks too soon for the Crusaders, the two-time world champion felt it was not something he had to manage with kid gloves through this campaign. “You’ve always got to stay on top of any little niggle,” said the 143-test lock. “I can’t read the future, but ideally I can put it to bed.”

What Whitelock can’t put on ice is the red-hot competition in the second row which he extends to make a five-way battle including Tupou Vaa’i and Josh Lord. It’s a scenario he’s seen before (Barrett has been hammering away at the big boppers for the last five years or more) and has a veteran’s feel for.

“We’ve all been around long enough to know five doesn’t go into two,” he said. “But that’s a good thing. For me it’s not getting too worried about that. It’s worrying about what you can control, which is how you’re preparing and when you do get the opportunity, the way you go out there and play.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sam Whitelock celebrated another Crusaders championship, but it cost him the first two games of the test season.

“It’s a good sign for us as players, as a forward pack, and as a team. Lock is one of those positions where there’s some heat there at the moment which is great. You can look at a number of positions like that, and it’s a good thing. It means there’s a competitive edge in the squad and that you’ve got to go out and perform, because if you don’t, someone is there ready to go.”

Forwards coach Jason Ryan clearly relishes the competition among his big men.

“We just pick the best teams,” he said. “We’ve got three world-leading locks and a couple of younger fellas doing a pretty good job as well. We’re brave in selections, and there are no guarantees for anyone. That’s the way the All Blacks should be.”

All of which has Whitelock taking the red-hot start to 2023 in his loping stride. “We’re on a bit of a high at the moment, but we’ve got to reset properly because playing Australia in Melbourne in a Bledisloe Cup is different to a normal game. We’ve got to improve.

“Every game I’ve played against Australia (he has 27 wins, three draws and six defeats against them) has been challenging in different ways, whether that’s physical, whether it’s challenging you through fitness or whether it’s a mental game.”

Or whether it’s simply proving your own worth one more time in a long and storied career.