All Blacks vs Wallabies: Ardie Savea named captain, Sam Cane ruled out with injury

All Blacks name team to face the Wallabies.

Ardie Savea will lead the All Blacks' team that will begin its final defence of the Bledisloe Cup under coach Ian Foster's reign in Melbourne on Saturday night.

With openside flanker Sam Cane withdrawn from consideration because of a neck injury, which he suffered in the first half of the 35-20 win over the Springboks in Auckland on July 15, No 8 Savea has been rewarded with the captaincy against the Wallabies.

The test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be Savea's 73rd.

Cane has been replaced by Dalton Papali'i in the No 7 jersey. That is the only change made to the team that started against the Springboks.

While Foster has made multiple changes on the bench, the decision to name such a powerful run-on team is a clear indication that the All Blacks want to shut down the Wallabies at the MCG.

Gaspafotos Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks against the Wallabies in Melbourne on Saturday night.

Ofa Tu'ungafasi replaces prop Tamaiti Williams, lock Sam Whitelock returns in the place of Tupou Vaa'i, loose forward Luke Jacobson is inserted as a replacement for the promoted Papali'i.

The uncapped halfback Cam Roigard swaps spots with Finlay Christie, and midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown returns from suspension ahead of Braydon Ennor.

A sore Achilles tendon had delayed test centurion Whitelock's return to the international arena, forcing him to miss the opening Rugby Championship tests against Argentina and South Africa

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Whitelock hasn’t played since the Crusaders won the Super Rugby Pacific title earlier this season.

Foster has resisted the urge to give Samipeni Finau and Dallas McLeod their first caps.

With Richie Mo’unga retained at first five-eighth and Beauden Barrett at fullback, Damian McKenzie has once again been left out of the match-day 23. McKenzie started at No 10 in the first test of the season against Argentina.

Savea has previously captained the All Blacks on four occasions, when they contested the Rugby Championship title in Australia in 2021. Last year Whitelock was skipper when Cane was ruled out from the majority of the northern tour, having suffered a facial injury against Japan in Tokyo.

“This is a special Rugby Championship test, which doubles as the opening Bledisloe Cup clash of the year,” Foster said.

“This trophy means so much to both countries and we expect a massive challenge on Saturday. This weekend will mark the first All Blacks Test at the MCG since 2007.

“With over 80,000 fans expected, it is tipped to be the biggest Bledisloe Cup crowd since 2009 when 80,228 turned out to watch at Homebush.

“We have learned a lot from two stern Tests so far this year and there is huge excitement about playing Australia at this iconic ground.”

David Rogers/Getty Images Dalton Papali'i charges upfield during the test against Scotland in Edinburgh in November. He will wear the No 7 jersey in the absence of Sam Cane.

The All Blacks, who have held the Bledisloe Cup since 2003, were fortunate to beat the Wallabies at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne last year.

A controversial call by French referee Mathieu Raynal, who overturned a penalty and awarded an attacking scrum to the All Blacks in the final minutes, resulted in Jordie Barrett scoring a try to give his team a 39-37 victory.

That win ensured the All Blacks retained the trans-Tasman trophy. A week later the New Zealanders hammered the dispirited Wallabies 40-14 at Eden Park in Auckland.

The match at the MCG will be the first time since 2005 that JONES has been in charge of a Wallabies team that has played the All Blacks.

Jones previously coached the Wallabies between 2001 and 2005. He was England coach when the All Blacks played in London in November, and the sides drew 25-25. Jones was later sacked, replaced by Steve Borthwick.

This weekend's fixtures will be the last to be played in the Rugby Championship, which has been reduced to one round because of the World Cup.

The All Blacks sit at the top of the championship log on 9 points, ahead of South Africa (5), Argentina (4) and Australia (1). A win or a draw will be enough for the All Blacks to defend their title.

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea (captain), Dalton Papali’i, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.