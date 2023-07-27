All Blacks coach Ian Foster takes a watching brief on Sam Whitelock's impact role

Rugby Championship: All Blacks v Wallabies. Where: Melbourne Cricket Ground. When: 9.45pm Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 9.15pm

So much for the theory that Sam Whitelock is too long in the tooth to be a backup. Ian Foster may not be locked into a second-row pecking order that this week sees the second most capped All Black of all time relegated to a bench role against the Wallabies, but nor is he ignoring its possibilities.

The All Blacks coach made it clear at Thursday’s team naming press conference in Auckland, shortly before jumping on the plane to Melbourne, he’s not averse to pushing on with the 143-test Whitelock – just five games shy of matching Richie McCaw’s record caps haul – as his backup lock, should incumbent starters Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett continue to set the standard they’ve managed thus far in 2023.

Foster made just one injury-enforced change to his starting XV for Saturday’s Bledisloe opener, and Rugby Championship closer, against the Australians at the MCG, though tinkered plenty with a bench where he’s allowed himself the luxury of casting the net a little wider.

Blues loose forward Dalton Papalii comes in for just his 14th start at No 7, with skipper Sam Cane rested to allow his neck injury an extra week’s grace, while Ofa Tuungafasi, Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard (for a debut) and Anton Lienert-Brown all get the callup for bench duty. Ardie Savea assumes the captaincy for just the fifth time.

But it’s the pecking order in the second row that is of chief interest, with Whitelock, now recovered from an Achilles tendon flareup, brought back off the bench, where he’s made just 22 appearances over his long career stretching back to 2010.

It’s an intriguing scenario pushing forward, with the 60-cap Scott Barrett in the midst of arguably the finest season of his career and the 101-test Retallick continuing to set a sky-high standard in his all-round second-row play. Whitelock is clearly no slouch either, and his influence in the lineout, in leadership and the collisions in the tight remains strong. He also vows he’s up for the selection battle.

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images Sam Whitelock doesn’t play too many big-time tests off the bench, but does so this week against the Wallabies.

”He’s been out a while, and it’s a chance for him to come back via the bench,” said Foster of Whitelock’s backup role. “We felt we got some nice combinations going in the last test (the 35-20 victory over the Boks), and it’s a chance to keep growing that. Sam’s introduction via the bench is a different role for him, but it’s great to have his experience to inject at some point.”

Some have pointed to Barrett’s greater suitability for the bench role, with his ability to cover 6 and lock, and Whitelock’s lack of time as an impact man as key factors. But for now Foster is determined to go with his two form horses, so to speak.

“They are two quality locks,” he said of the Retallick-Barrett combination. “They do their core roles well. If you look back to their last test, they dealt with a big, physical South African pack around the park, with their carry/clean a pretty high standard. Their challenge is to keep doing that.”

Asked if the impact role was part of Whitelock’s repertoire, Foster said: “It’s his repertoire for this week. That’s as far as we’re looking. I know everyone is intrigued with the locks, and it’s a great situation to be in. We’ve had Josh Lord play really well against Argentina, Tupou [Vaa’i] came off the bench effectively twice and now we’ve got Sam coming back.

STUFF The All Blacks coach expects his skipper to be back fully fit after the Wallabies test.

“There’s no doubt about his class and experience. He’s been used to starting, so this is a different challenge. We’ll assess that and see how we go, but there’s plenty of rugby ahead.”

Foster confirmed Cane’s injury was “not serious” and he’d likely return for Bledisloe II in Dunedin next week and said he wanted continuity to allow his top lineup the opportunity to evolve.

“It’s a reward for a group that made some good strides forward at Mount Smart,” he said. “We were pretty keen to keep those combinations going, but also put some change through the bench and look at different ways we can impact our performance through that group.”

Of that bench group, the most significant pick is Roigard on debut as halfback cover. Many see the bigger, more run-inclined No 9 as the ideal foil for Aaron Smith’s pass-first, high-speed style.

”Through Super Rugby we all saw his growth. He likes to attack the edges, he’s got a good kicking game and a pretty consistent pass, and he’s been really focused on how he fits that into the plan,” said the coach.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff All Blacks coach Ian Foster: ‘We wanted to look at different ways we can impact our performance through the bench.’

He was also rapt to welcome the 60-test Lienert-Brown back via the bench after a fortnight out under suspension. “The last couple of years he’s had a few hurdles to climb ... I love those stories from the sense it grows character and perseverance. He’s desperate. He’s had two weeks in jail ... he’s just got to trust who he is and what he’s done in this jersey.”

The coach is also keen to see an in-form Jacobson make the most of his opportunity. “I know players are looking over their shoulders at what’s to come. There’s plenty of competition around there, but he’s earned the right to be in that group, and he’s just got to take a deep breath and do what he’s been doing.”

The All Blacks will lock away both the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup with a victory on Saturday.

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea (captain), Dalton Papali’i, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.