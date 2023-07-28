All Blacks coach Ian Foster sidesteps Eddie Jones jibes, backs Wallabies to shrug off form struggles

"I love it, that Eddie is who he is': Ian Foster responds to Eddie Jones jibe about Chris Hipkins and the economy.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster was never going to jump into a war of words with motormouth Wallabies coach Eddie Jones. That’s a battle, unlike the Bledisloe one, he knows he cannot win.

So when the straight-shooting All Blacks coach was told about Jones’ predictable, and rather hollow, jibes when the reinstated Wallabies mentor fronted his own team naming press conference earlier on Thursday in Melbourne, he adopted a nifty sidestep, rather than a full-frontal attack.

"There's nothing better than Australian rugby taking on New Zealand rugby because the New Zealanders all think they're better than us, they always have, and so we get an opportunity," said the former England coach who replaced sacked New Zealander Dave Rennie in the top Aussie job this year.

"There's nothing better than winning against New Zealand because you feel the country sinking,” added Jones. "It's not just rugby that sinks – the country sinks. The whole economy goes down, so the Prime Minister's there with his fingers crossed hoping the All Blacks win.

"We've got a bit of a job here to do, so maybe put the New Zealand Prime Minister on call that the economy's going to suffer and at the same time raise our stakes here."

Foster briefly ponded the nature of Jones’ bon mots, before taking the smart route.

“You might want to mention that to [Chris} Hipkins and [Christopher] Luxon, and they can deal with that comment,” said a nonplussed All Blacks coach. “I just want to deal with the game.”

Foster, though, did admit that he had plenty of respect for Jones, who as England coach tipped his All Blacks out of the last World Cup in Japan with an epic semifinal ambush.

“I love it,” said Foster of the verbals employed by his rival. “He is who he is. He prepares his team his way, and we prepare our team our way.”

And as much as Jones would clearly enjoy securing another famous victory over the All Blacks – he was, after all, head coach the last time the Wallabies held the Bledisloe, all the way back in 2003 – the numbers paint a rather bleaker picture.

The Australians, of course, have now endured two decades of Bledis-woe, failing to win back the prized symbol of trans-Tasman rugby supremacy a single time since coughing it up to John Mitchell’s side back in 2003.

Despite Jones’ assertions of an unfair superiority complex, the numbers back up such feelings. The All Blacks are on a five-match Bledisloe win streak and have won eight of the last 10 against the Wallabies (with a draw, and just the single defeat). In fact, Australia have won just three of their last 20, and six of the previous 40, against the New Zealanders.

Then there is this year to consider. The All Blacks have kicked off 2023 impressively, with a 41-12 victory over Argentina in Mendoza, followed by a 35-20 win over the world champion Springboks in Auckland. Jones’ Wallabies, on the other hand, were thumped 43-12 by the Boks in Pretoria, then upset 34-31 by Los Pumas in Sydney.

Still, Foster was going nowhere near anything resembling a potshot at the struggling Aussies.

“He’ll have a very hungry team,” said Foster. “It looks quite a big, physical team, particularly when you look at the bench. It looks like they’re going to introduce a bit of size through that. So it’s a good challenge.”

The All Blacks coach said he hadn’t pulled apart last year’s Melbourne epic in preparation for the MCG matchup, though admitted that get-out-of-jail 39-37 victory by his side offered plenty of lessons.

“The one reminder that does come out of it is there are not too many years we don’t have drama and a last-minute result against the Wallabies,” he added. “I remember Malakai [Fekitoa] in Brisbane (2014) scoring near the end, and Colin Slade kicking the conversion.

“It was one of so many test matches that have gone down to the wire. We know they fight to the end, and so do we. We are going to have to.”

Where Foster was more unequivocal was how satisfying it would be to tuck away the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe for another year with a victory at the famous cricket venue.

“We kind of like the short-term focus at the moment. We don’t want to hide from the (World Cup) challenge and say we’re holding heaps of stuff back for later in the year. You can seduce yourself into doing that.

“It’s just a big test match and we love these. It’s the MCG, the Wallabies, and the Rugby Championship. It’s a chance to lock that away, and the Bledisloe is in addition. We’re going in with that expectation. That’s the best way tp prepare for a test match.

“We also know the challenge ahead. The Wallabies have clearly been wounded the last two tests, but that hasn’t meant a lot in the past, and I’m sure it won’t mean much on Saturday.”

The New Zealand economy, as well as the All Blacks, have been warned.