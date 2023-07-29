All Blacks v Wallabies: All you need to know ahead of Bledisloe I at the MCG

Eddie Jones is up to his usual tricks – talking smack ahead of Bledisloe I in Melbourne.

However, whether his Wallabies can back up his chat and bounce back from two defeats in as many games under the outspoken head coach remains doubtful.

But we’ll soon find out, as the All Blacks attempt to wrap up the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup, the second most important trophy to them after the World Cup, relegating next week's test in Dunedin to a dead rubber.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first of two clashes against the Wallabies before the World Cup.

Game

What: All Blacks v Wallabies

Where: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Kickoff: 9.45pm, Saturday

STUFF/Stuff Rugby Championship, Bledisloe Cup, All Blacks v Wallabies, Ardie Savea, Rob Valetini.

Teams

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea (capt), Dalton Papali’i, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.

Wallabies: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Jed Holloway, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa (capt), David Porecki, Angus Bell. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Richie Arnold, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese.

Match officials

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng)

Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (Eng), Christophe Ridley (Eng)

Television match official: Tom Foley (Eng)

Weather

Partly cloudy, with a light northerly breeze and a temperature of 14degC at kickoff.

Odds

All Blacks $1.13 Wallabies $5.50

History

Played 175; All Blacks 122 wins, Australia 45, 8 drawn

Last meeting in 2022: All Blacks won 40-14 in Auckland