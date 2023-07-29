Live: All Blacks v Wallabies - Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup in Melbourne
Eddie Jones is up to his usual tricks – talking smack ahead of Bledisloe I in Melbourne.
However, whether his Wallabies can back up his chat and bounce back from two defeats in as many games under the outspoken head coach remains doubtful.
But we’ll soon find out, as the All Blacks attempt to wrap up the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup, the second most important trophy to them after the World Cup, relegating next week's test in Dunedin to a dead rubber.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first of two clashes against the Wallabies before the World Cup.
Game
What: All Blacks v Wallabies
Where: Melbourne Cricket Ground
Kickoff: 9.45pm, Saturday
Teams
All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea (capt), Dalton Papali’i, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.
Wallabies: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Jed Holloway, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa (capt), David Porecki, Angus Bell. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Richie Arnold, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese.
Match officials
Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng)
Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (Eng), Christophe Ridley (Eng)
Television match official: Tom Foley (Eng)
Weather
Partly cloudy, with a light northerly breeze and a temperature of 14degC at kickoff.
Odds
All Blacks $1.13 Wallabies $5.50
History
Played 175; All Blacks 122 wins, Australia 45, 8 drawn
Last meeting in 2022: All Blacks won 40-14 in Auckland