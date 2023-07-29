In-form All Blacks aim to pile more Bledis-woe on Eddie Jones’ wounded Wallabies

"I love it, that Eddie is who he is': Ian Foster responds to Eddie Jones jibe about Chris Hipkins and the economy.

Rugby Championship: All Blacks v Wallabies. Where: Melbourne Cricket Ground. When: 9.45pm Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff

It is not difficult to make the case that Ian Foster’s All Blacks are on a hiding to nothing at the MCG on Saturday night as they wrap up the Rugby Championship with a match that should be, well, a walk in the park.

The formline says the championship silverware, and Bledisloe Cup, should be comfortably tucked away at the end of 80 minutes between two sides at opposite ends of the spectrum. The fluent New Zealanders are humming in 2023, having tucked away victories over Argentina (41-12) and South Africa (35-20) to launch World Cup preparations in style.

The Wobberlies, in contrast, have been anything but impressive under new/old coach Eddie Jones, thumped 43-12 by the Boks in Pretoria and then upset 34-31 by Los Pumas in Sydney. A confident All Blacks outfit, steady in selection, formidable in play, riding a five-match win streak over them are pretty much the last thing the Jones boys need right now.

But got it, they have.

Which is why, in many ways, it’s a match, at Australia’s iconic cricket ground, the All Blacks stand to gain little upside from. Win, and win well, and pundits are going to shrug their shoulders and say, that’s how it should be when a genuine contender meets a faltering pretender. The oddsmakers have Foster’s men at a short $1.13 head to head, and with a 16.5 points start.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images All Black Jordie Barrett inflicted heartbreak on the Wallabies last year in Melbourne with his late winner.

Lose, or even prevail unconvincingly – as they did in the same city last year when Mathieu Raynal’s outrageous late call cost the Wallabies a famous upset – and it would assuredly be regarded as an All Blacks misstep after those emphatic strides hitherto down the path to the World Cup.

It’s effectively a free swing for the Wallabies and a test of character, mental strength and concentration for the All Blacks. If the New Zealand attack shifts into gear, a la Mendoza and Mount Smart, it is not difficult to imagine, well, a cricket score at the Gee. Frankly, it’s the last thing Jones needs as he looks to instil much-needed confidence and rhythm into a group still searching for its identity.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Ardie Savea will lead the All Blacks in Melbourne on Saturday int he absence of regular skipper Sam Cane.

But it’s a reality. These All Blacks have seemingly made a major shift in accuracy, execution, consistency and tactical awareness this year, and with just the single starting XV change from Auckland – Dalton Papalii in for Sam Cane who rests a minor neck strain, and Ardie Savea takes over the captaincy – it’s not difficult to imagine them picking up where they left off at Mount Smart.

It’s probably next week in Dunedin, especially if Saturday night goes to plan, where Foster will ring the changes, and take a closer look at contenders down his depth chart, with the World Cup cutoff looming (just 33 will head to France).

This week he has allowed his top group one more outing, and they should have too much firepower for a Wallabies group with question marks hovering over it. There has been a refresh on the bench, with plenty of interest in how Sam Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard and Anton Lienert-Brown handle their impact roles.

Foster’s backup brigade remains a work in progress as he rounds out the All Blacks’ game, and Roigard, in particular, will get the chance to show the point of difference and energy he can bring at halfback. It’s a big test, too for Lienert-Brown as Foster figures out his best bench makeup.

The All Blacks remain wary of the Wallabies. As they should. Amid a remarkable dominance over the last two decades are a sprinkling of upsets, and near-misses, to reinforce that this is a contest that often brings the best out in the Aussies. Or close to it.

Foster talked about Jones’ lineup, featuring Carter Gordon at No 10 and the one-cap Tom Hooper at openside, being “hungry” and “physical”, and noted the size factor on their bench.

1 NEWS Eddie Jones confident of huge upset at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

He regards last year’s Marvel Stadium thriller, where the Wallabies hauled in an 18-point deficit in the final quarter, only to lose it at the death, as not so much a factor this week, but a warning of what could unfold.

So far the All Blacks have dictated from the outset in ‘23, and it will be interesting to see how they cope if the Australians beat them to the punch early. In a way, it would be good to see Foster’s men under pressure, because you know it’s coming later this year.

Wing Will Jordan, with his licence to roam, again shapes as a key figure, if his forwards can continue to do their thing up front. Likewise Mark Telea who is probably one command performance from nailing down the other wide spot.

“We’re trying to nail each week as we go,” noted Foster. “We want to win a championship, we want to make a statement about the Bledisloe. At the same time we want to give some players the opportunity to show how they can contribute.”

Halfback Aaron Smith, who ignited an efficient attack at Mount Smart, talked about the “speed” and “simplicity” of that game as being key. Sustaining it for close to a full contest, he reckoned, was the next box to tick. The Wallabies have been warned.

Wallabies: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott; Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Jed Holloway, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa (capt), David Porecki, Angus Bell. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Richie Arnold, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese.

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea (capt), Dalton Papali’i, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng).