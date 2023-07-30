All Blacks World Cup squeeze is on as Ian Foster zeroes in on his 33 for France

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has some big decisions to make as he narrows down his World Cup choices.

They were hailed as bolters in Ian Foster’s Rugby Championship squad, but young comers Samipeni Finau and Dallas McLeod face the World Cup squeeze unless they can come up with something eye-catching in the All Blacks’ final home test of the year.

Some big decisions loom as Foster and his fellow selectors must settle on their chosen 33 to take to the World Cup in France, with only Bledisloe II in Dunedin next Saturday to come before they make their final cull. The World Cup squad of 33 will be unveiled in Napier on Monday, August 7.

Finau, a rising loose forward from the Chiefs, and Crusaders utility back McLeod, as well as crocked pair Fletcher Newell and Leicester Fainga’anuku, are the only members of the 36-strong squad (excluding injury cover Shaun Stevenson) who have not seen action through the three rounds of the Rugby Championship. There is a high likelihood that Finau, McLeod and a fit-again Fainga’anuku will all get some sort of a crack in the Bledisloe return, especially if the trophies are all tucked away for the year.

Foster has run with his strongest starting XV for the last two tests – the 35-20 victory over the Springboks in Auckland and Saturday’s Rugby Championship finale in Melbourne – but there’s a fair chance he mixes things up a little for Dunedin as several squad members face a Last Chance Saloon scenario.

He did refresh his bench for Melbourne, bringing in experienced types Sam Whitelock, Ofa Tuungafasi, Luke Jacobson and Anton Lienert-Brown, as well as handing rookie halfback Cam Roigard a likely debut as cover for Aaron Smith. The makeup of the impact brigade clearly remains a work in progress and an area Foster seeks improvement in.

As it stands, three players have to be trimmed from the existing 36-strong squad for the global tournament, but when you factor in the likes of veteran prop Joe Moody, versatile midfielder David Havili and well-regarded loose forward Ethan Blackadder all potentially coming back into the selection picture off injury, there are some tough calls to be made.

Others, including veteran lock Patrick Tuipulotu, could also be hovering, depending on their recovery time-frames.

Finau and McLeod look up against it, given their lack of activity, and the appeal of Blackadder and Havili, respectively, providing the latter are over their injury issues.

Both Blackadder and Havili could be serious contenders to force their way into the World Cup squad. Blackadder’s toughness, versatility and value as a potential bench player make him a tantalising prospect, while Havili is a proven and adaptable competitor who covers both midfield spots and fullback.

If Foster goes with a 19-14 split for France, it’s likely he takes three hookers, six props, four locks and six loose forwards up front. Should Moody (ankle surgery) and Fletcher Newell (hand fracture) be available, the prop contingent could come down to a choice between Moody and youngster Tamaiti Williams on the loosehead side. Veteran nous v youthful upside.

The lock quartet looks settled, but there is talk that Blackadder, if fit, could force his way into the loose forward contingent. If so that would likely be at the expense of Finau who shapes as more of a long-term prospect.

The backs group looks pretty settled, with midfield the most interesting area. Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane and Lienert-Brown are the certainties, with Braydon Ennor and Havili potentially competing for one remaining spot. Similarly in the back three it might come down to a choice between Emoni Narawa and Fainga’anuku for the final spot alongside Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Mark Telea and Caleb Clarke.

Complicating matters here are the injuries to both Narawa (back) and Fainga’anuku (calf) that have limited their time on the park through the international season thus far. Fainga’anuku is coming off a strong Super Rugby campaign, and has appeal as a specialist left wing. Narawa impressed in his only run thus far (against Argentina in Mendoza) and brings plenty of X-factor as a young wing on the rise.

Forwards coach Jason Ryan said ahead of Bledisloe I the looming World Cup squad decision hovered over everything they were doing right now.

“It’s in our thoughts, definitely,” he said. “Selection meetings the last couple of days have been interesting. We’ve genuinely got competition for spots right across the park. That’s good. What’s not being seen is how hard guys are working and how well they’re training and competing during the week.”

Foster also noted ahead of the Melbourne Bledisloe that Damian McKenzie was not locked out of the top 23, despite his exclusion from the bench in the last two tests. He said there was room for McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett in a match-day squad, though the preference of late had been for midfield and outside backs cover to “give some players enough opportunity to show how they can contribute”.

The All Blacks will prepare for the Dunedin test in Christchurch, jetting into the southern city on Friday.

Possible All Blacks squad for World Cup: Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Ofa Tuungafasi, Tyrel Lomax, Nepo Laulala, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Cane (capt), Dalton Papalii, Shannon Frizell, Ardie Savea, Luke Jacobson, Ethan Blackadder; Finlay Christie, Aaron Smith, Cam Roigard, Richie Mo’unga, Damian McKenzie, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Will Jordan, Mark Telea, Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa.