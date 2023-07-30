'We're never satisfied': All Blacks skipper Ardie Savea delivers his Bledisloe verdict

Ardie Savea and the All Blacks locked away the Bledisloe for another year with their victory at the MCG.

Sated, but never satisfied. That was the message from stand-in All Blacks skipper Ardie Savea in the wake of the notable 38-7 Bledisloe Cup triumph over the Wallabies at the MCG on Saturday night.

Savea and his men in black had their anxious moments in both halves in front of a massive crowd of 83,944 at the famous Melbourne cricket venue. But they negotiated them superbly and steadied the ship to run in six tries in total and once again consign the Australians to another year of Bledis-woe.

It is now 21 years, and counting, since the Wallabies last held the prized symbol of trans-Tasman rugby supremacy, with the All Blacks extending their win streak over the Wallabies to six, and sending the Australians tumbling to a third straight defeat for 2023 under new coach Eddie Jones who was a lot quieter post-match than he was before it.

The All Blacks, on the other hand, have left their form wobbles of 2022 in their rear-vision mirror. This is three straight emphatic victories on the bounce now, with their Rugby Championship rivals swept in ominous fashion.

Not that Savea, who produced another of those irresistible performances dripping with equal parts inspiration and perspiration (55 metres on the carry, 3 defenders beaten, 11 tackles nailed, a turnover won), was getting carried away about anything ahead of next Saturday’s return clash in Dunedin.

“It’s pleasing,” said the No 8 who led the team for just the fifth time in Sam Cane’s injury absence. “We’re happy as a group, we’ll celebrate and enjoy this occasion and be where our feet are at. But with this group we’re never satisfied. We’re always looking to be better, and there were areas in our game tonight where we need be better.

“That will come on Sunday and Monday and we’ll rebuild the edge there. Every test match we put this jersey on it’s an honour and a blessing. We’re going to celebrate this. It’s a good group, a special group, and we’re just building, but not satisfied. And we’ll continue to grow and be better.”

Scott Barbour/Photosport All Blacks wing Mark Telea was outstanding at the MCG on Saturday night in the Bledisloe clincher.

Sitting alongside, coach Ian Foster was smiling. “It sounds like he wants to play to me,” he said of Saturday’s Bledisloe II in Dunedin where the All Blacks are tipped to make a swag of changes ahead of the World Cup squad selection.

Savea was rapt with the way the All Blacks absorbed significant pressure at the start of each half. Their defence was rigid. their discipline admirable. And eventually their attack hit back to punish the hosts, helped by a couple of untimely yellow cards for the home side.

“We planned for those situations,” added Savea. “We’ve got great leaders in this team and we’re having those little convos in those situations, and we adapt and adjust. Aussie put us under pressure, we felt their ball-carrying, we were riding a few tackles on the back foot.

“But for us to bounce back, to nullify that and address that and win the crucial moments that helped us swing momentum ... that was pretty pleasing.”

Savea conceded the All Blacks had issues at the breakdown in the first half, but again they figured key things out. “We’re solution-focused. What do we talk about? Solutions, and how we can be better. We did that in the first half, but that’s test footy – you have moments that swing, and it’s how quickly you can adapt and adjust.”

Savea confirmed the All Blacks had been given a headsup on the Australian response to the haka, with captain Allan Alaalatoa laying a small boomerang in front of the New Zealanders.

“We spoke to Allan before the game ... that was all good,” smiled the skipper.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Ardie Savea and the All Blacks perform the haka before Saturday night’s match against Australia at the MCG.

In terms of the occasion, Savea admitted it had been a “pinch-yourself” experience running out in front of so many fans in such an iconic venue.

“It’s one of those moments when you run out and soak it all in,” he said. “Singing the national anthem, you kind of gaze round and pinch yourself that you’re there. And after the game, seeing a lot of Kiwi fans, and taking photos with the Bled ... it’s pretty special.

“We play a game of 80 minutes, but those moments after the game, you remember them probably even more, seeing the kids’ smiles and the family get together. It’s pretty special.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster also praised Cam Roigard’s test debut, with the Hurricanes halfback producing a crisp 19 minutes in relief of Aaron Smith.

“He’ll be delighted,” said the coach. “I talked to him afterwards and the eyes were pretty wide open, playing at the MCG and looking around in a Bledisloe game. I thought he did really well and he should be proud of that.”

The All Blacks travelled to Christchurch on Sunday, and will spend the week there preparing for their home finale, before heading to Dunedin on Friday.