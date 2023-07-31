Ian Foster to make changes as All Blacks aim to add to Wallabies' pain in Dunedin

Visitors ease clear of their hosts after a tightly-fought first half at the MCG.

If Ian Foster's final test in New Zealand is to morph into a cheerful farewell party he must play the trust card when asking inexperienced players to represent the All Blacks for Bledisloe II in Dunedin.

With his side having retained the Bledisloe Cup and the Rugby Championship title by thumping the Wallabies 38-7 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, All Blacks coach Foster says he will amend the side for the re-match next Saturday evening.

Foster has to take a calculated punt with his selections.

Given several players haven't been blooded, or only logged limited minutes in the first three tests this year, he's got to back them.

While the term "dead rubber'' doesn't always sit well with the All Blacks, the fact they don't have to risk losing the Bledisloe Cup opens up scope for experimentation. And Foster doesn't lack options.

"We love the words dead rubber from one perspective, because that means we have done the job in the first test,'' he said. "But it doesn't change the fact that it's still a test match. It's a vital cog on our little step for the World Cup.

"It's another chance to have a look at a few options, both in the way we play and in personnel. I think it’s fair to say you will see a couple of changes.''

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Scott Barrett was excellent for the All Blacks during the 38-7 win in Melbourne.

When the All Blacks arrived in Christchurch on Sunday, the squad will spend the majority of the week in the city before transferring to Dunedin, Foster confirmed he wouldn't risk captain and openside flanker Sam Cane, who didn't play in Melbourne because of a sore neck, if not fully fit.

"He's pretty good, we might do a bit of testing with him earlier in the week, like Monday,'' Foster said. "Quite frankly, we won't be taking any risks there. If we don't think he's right, he won't be playing. But he has progressed well.''

Foster is likely to rest key players, even if fully fit. Lock Scott Barrett, props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax and blindside flanker Shannon Frizell could rest in that category, but Foster will also be cautious about de-powering a forward pack which conceded penalties against the aggressive Aussies at the breakdown in the first half at the MCG.

Midfielder Dallas McLeod and loose forward Samipeni Finau have yet to earn their first test caps. Tighthead prop Fletcher Newell, who missed the majority of the Crusaders season because of a foot injury, didn't travel to Melbourne but will be available for the Dunedin test.

Experienced midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown and loose forward Luke Jacobson made their first test appearances of the season when they came on in the final quarter in Melbourne, and could be starters at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Daniel Jayo/Getty Images Damian McKenzie could be asked to fill the No 10 jersey if Richie Mo’unga is rested in Dunedin.

Damian McKenzie may also return to the No 10 jersey he filled in the first test against Argentina in Mendoza.

With the 33-man World Cup squad to be named on August 7, the hunt for seats on the plane for France will be feverish.

"I probably won't mention it, but they know it,'' Foster stated. "We would be foolish to think it wasn't in people's minds, and that is part of the excitement.''

Now for the subject of motivation for Foster.

If an international coach has to search for reasons to get his pulse racing he should give the gig away, although Foster has more reasons than most to crank up his heartbeat.

First-up, he will enjoy giving his employers, NZ Rugby, the V-sign as he continues to clock-up the wins in the lead-up to his last hurrah at the World Cup in France.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Anton Lienert-Brownmay start in the midfield for the All Blacks in the dead rubber in Dunedin.

NZ Rugby, in return, should welcome his response. Because if Foster can keep his team humming before he's replaced by Scott Robertson, there must be no complaints.

Then there's the issue of proving to Wallabies coach Eddie Jones that the All Blacks deserve respect.

Before the test in Melbourne, Jones was at his chirpy best as he tried to shift the spotlight of his own side's poor performances by saying the All Blacks hadn't been put under pressure during their big wins over Argentina and South Africa.

Jones was more subdued after the All Blacks ran in six tries in front of around 83,000 people.

Foster said he wasn’t bothered about Jones' statements.

"He is doing what he needs to do for his team,'' Foster, who texts Jones on a regular basis, said. "And we do what we need to do for our team. I have got a high regard for Eddie. I think he is a quality person and coach, and his record speaks for that in many ways.

"The media love it when he says things, and I guess he gets judged when they don't come out. He brings a lot of colour to the game.''