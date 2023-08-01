All Blacks: Which players have made the biggest impact ahead of the World Cup?

Visitors ease clear of their hosts after a tightly-fought first half at the MCG.

ANALYSIS: An All Blacks coach must have the stomach for making difficult decisions that could potentially damage a working, and personal, relationship beyond repair.

If he has got to sack someone, the coach must back his instincts, get the job done and return to the workshop.

Ian Foster will know this. When he names his 33-man World Cup squad in Napier on August 7, those not on the invitation list for the big party in France are likely to have already been contacted and advised the reasons for being omitted.

No-one likes being rejected. Rarely do players complain in a public forum because there's always a possibility they could be called in as injury cover. Privately, it can be a different matter.

The message conveyed to those who miss the cut will be to stay fit, and be ready to answer an SOS message in case of injury to a member of the squad in France. It's easy to say. But put yourself in the unwanted player's boots.

He may have spent four years targeting the global event, only to be ignored. The instruction to play for a province in front of small crowds while the All Blacks are enjoying the circus on the other side of the world can be, to put it mildly, underwhelming.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Rieko Ioane is certain to be named in the All Blacks’ 33-man World Cup squad when it is revealed in Napier on August 7.

The most notable omission from the 2019 World Cup squad in Japan was test centurion and tighthead prop Owen Franks. Sir Steve Hansen, then the coach, preferred to recruit Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Angus Ta'avao as his tightheads.

Franks could have kicked up a stink. He didn't. He was disappointed but gracious enough to pick up the phone when reporters called for a chat.

It doesn't always work like that. Other players keep their heads down and mouths clamped shut, and their opinions to themselves.

There will always be hard luck stories.

Fullback Israel Dagg must have been gutted to miss the cut in 2015, and loosehead prop Wyatt Crockett couldn't force his way into the 2011 squad because another specialist, Tony Woodcock, had returned to full fitness and had the advantage of experience. Ben Franks, capable of playing on either side of the front row, was Woodcock's deputy.

Woodcock, of course, went on to play a vital role in the final against France at the World Cup. He scored the All Blacks' only try, off a lineout move called Teabag, in the 8-7 triumph in Auckland.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Wyatt Crockett was left out of the 2011 World Cup squad but was picked for the global event four years later.

There was more angst for Crockett in 2015. Having worked his way into the All Blacks' starting team during the event in Britain, he suffered a groin injury in the quarterfinal against France in Cardiff. Woodcock had already been scratched after injuring a hamstring in a pool game.

So it was up to Joe Moody, who had been left behind in New Zealand after an underwhelming campaign with the Crusaders, to fly north and take ownership of the No 1 jersey through to the final when the All Blacks beat the Wallabies in London.

In 2007 coach Sir Graham Henry dumped Ma'a Nonu and Piri Weepu. They certainly weren't happy, although the duo rebounded to play leading roles in the team's success four years later. Nonu was also the starting No 12 in 2015.

On the flipside, there will also be big winners when Foster reveals his chosen ones for the job of bringing the Webb Ellis Cup back to New Zealand.

Where there were once question marks, there is now more certainty.

Alan Lee / Photosport Shannon Frizell has been impressive at No 6 for the All Blacks.

SHANNON FRIZELL

Blindside flanker is a position that suits Frizell's dimensions. At 1.95m and 108kg he possesses the height and bulk to be an intimidating presence with or without the ball, and his lineout work is an asset.

Having started all three tests this year, he's provided clarity for Foster. His output in the three championship tests, especially against Argentina and South Africa, has most likely cemented him as the starting No 6 for the first World Cup pool game against France in Paris.

Any thoughts about shunting Scott Barrett from lock into the No 6 jersey have surely waned, given his form has been excellent and that Frizell is proving a stable influence on the side of the scrum.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Cam Roigard played his first test against the Wallabies in Melbourne.

CAM ROIGARD

The sound of referee Wayne Barnes blowing the final whistle in Melbourne on Saturday night has, in all likelihood, coincided with the door being shut on halfback Brad Weber's chances of getting back into the All Blacks.

Apart from one wild pass that tumbled into no man's land, Roigard didn't look overwhelmed by his first appearance for the All Blacks when he replaced Aaron Smith in the 61st minute of the match against the Wallabies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Foster is likely to stick with the three halfbacks he named for the Rugby Championship and the final Bledisloe Cup match in Dunedin on Saturday night.

That isn't good news for Weber who was considered unfortunate to miss the cut in the first instance.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Richie Mo'unga is likely to have done enough to be considered the top No 10 for the World Cup opener against France in Paris on September 9.

RICHIE MO'UNGA

The debate is over.

The No 10 jersey should be worn by Mo'unga at the World Cup. His efforts against the Springboks in Auckland and the Wallabies in Melbourne must have been enough to convince Foster he can't afford to look elsewhere.

Damian McKenzie was the best playmaker in Super Rugby Pacific, but the test stage is a different beast and Mo'unga didn't disappoint with willingness to boss the team around Mt Smart Stadium and the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Having been exposed to the unique pressure of playing in the World Cup in Japan in 2019 can't be overlooked, either, when discussing the merits of Mo'unga.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Captain Sam Cane, left, played the first two tests of the Rugby Championship but wasn’t considered for the test in Melbourne because of a neck complaint.

SAM CANE

Twelve months ago Cane was having to pluck arrows out of his hide.

The captain openside flanker, according to some, was washed up and had to be axed by Foster. That debate has withered.

Cane powered through his work at the Chiefs, and has maintained his work ethic in the opening tests against Argentina and South Africa. He wasn't picked for the game in Melbourne because of a neck complaint, and won't be risked for the fixture in Dunedin if not fully fit.

A lack of discipline in the Super Rugby Pacific final, when he was yellow carded for being offside against the Crusaders, wasn't a great look for an All Blacks captain, nor was the trip-up of a pitch invader in Argentina. But Cane has mostly kept out of trouble while on test duty, and that will be paramount at the World Cup.

Hamish Blair/AP Codie Taylor has displayed excellent form in three appearances in 2023. Two have been in the No 2 jersey, with the other as a replacement.

CODIE TAYLOR

Taylor's combativeness for the Crusaders in SRP has seeped into his performances for the All Blacks.

Dane Coles started the first test on the agenda against Argentina, with Taylor as his deputy. The latter stepped up for the big missions against the Springboks and Aussies. He's ripped into things.

Taylor stepped into the blast furnace from the get-go in Melbourne, with Samisoni Taukei'aho coming off the bench in the second half. It's a one-two punch that is proving effective, as the All Blacks aim to use Taukei'aho's size and aggression to crash into tiring defensive lines.

What many punters really want to see first, though, is accuracy at the lineout. That's happening. It's a good sign ahead of the global tournament.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Mark Telea’s finishing skills should be enough for him to get the nod to go to France.

MARK TELEA

Wallaby Marika Koroibete may still be wondering how wing Telea managed to escape his clutches in Melbourne.

Telea had room to move but he only used a smidgen of it when using nifty footwork to embarrass Koroibete before setting-up a try for Rieko Ioane. Telea also scored a try, and bombed one when he took a quick penalty tap but didn't nudge the ball with his boot.

While stuffing up a try is never anything to celebrate, the audacious move almost succeeded and proves Telea has the confidence to try and break opponents with his quick thinking and speed.

That’s what is vital in a finisher – confidence. You can’t buy it. Telea has got it.