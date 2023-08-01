All Blacks: How Scott Barrett plotted his spectacular tackle on Tate McDermott

Tate McDermott must have thought a log had tumbled out of the sky when All Blacks lock Scott Barrett monstered him in the spectacular tackle that led to Shannon Frizell's try on Saturday night.

Here's the bad news for Wallabies halfback McDermott and his team-mates: It was no fluke.

Barrett, having done his homework, was ready to pounce. All the Wallabies had to do was waltz into the trap. They didn't disappoint.

What should have been an orthodox exit from a defensive lineout in the third minute of Bledisloe I turned into a nightmare for the Wallabies when Barrett fixed McDermott in his crosshairs, and drove him into the turf of the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

As the ball spilled free from the stunned No 9, All Blacks blindside flanker Frizell collected the five-pointer.

That, unfortunately for the Wallabies, was just the start of their woes as they conceded six tries to lose 38-7, surrendering any chance of winning back the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Scott Barrett has been in excellent form for the All Blacks during their opening three tests of the year.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, have praised the in-form Barrett for using his skills as an analyst to become a cold-hearted punisher on the paddock.

"Scooter, he probably came up with that plan himself,'' All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor said.

"He is just one of those men that just doesn't rest. He is always looking for opportunities.

"He saw one there and then took it. I think the world knows not to throw it off the top [of the lineout] when they are 5m out, now.''

The Wallabies surely won't be so foolish in Bledisloe II in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon.

It's always a risk to distribute quick ball to the halfback when his back is so close to the in-goal, but the Wallabies tried their luck and suffered the consequences.

Hamish Blair/AP Australia's Tate McDermott, right, attempts to bring down New Zealand's Codie Taylor during their Bledisloe Cup test in Melbourne.

"Scooter probably couldn't believe it was happening at the time. And then it did,'' Taylor added. "Again, it just goes to show the nature of Scooter and the way he is playing at the moment.''

Barrett has always been well regarded for his work ethic, which was evident when he led the Crusaders to another title in Super Rugby Pacific.

Given the workload he had to churn through on and off the park for the Crusaders, it would have been understandable if his form tapered during the Rugby Championship. The opposite has happened.

The 61-test player has thrived in the test arena, and the public debate is now about whether it will be Brodie Retallick or Sam Whitelock that joins him in the second row.

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Shannon Frizell scored the All Blacks’ first try in Melbourne.

Barrett has earned the right to be regarded as New Zealand's premier second rower.

Forwards coach Jason Ryan sensed Barrett was going to charge into the smaller McDermott when he saw the Wallabies set up for their lineout.

Ryan also admitted the All Blacks had done their research in case such an opportunity was there to be exploited.

"I just knew he would,'' Ryan said on the Barrett tackle. "I trust his instincts. He is pretty special in that regard.''

For the men in the coaching box, the sight of the players trotting back to halfway after an early try settles the nerves. To see Barrett be repaid for his diligence was special for Ryan.

"It is,'' Ryan said. "You are always looking for little opportunities and those are the sort of things that can shift pressure quite quickly.''