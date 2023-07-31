All Blacks: Injury to wing Emoni Narawa a blow ahead of World Cup squad naming

All Blacks wing Emoni Narawa has been ruled out of the test against the Wallabies in Dunedin because of a back complaint.

A back injury to All Blacks wing Emoni Narawa will prevent him showcasing his talents prior to the naming of the World Cup squad in Napier on Monday.

This isn't ideal. Not for him, or All Blacks coach Ian Foster and his fellow seletors.

Because Narawa hasn't played since his memorable debut against Argentina in Mendoza on July 8, an occasion he marked by scoring a try, there's been no opportunity to see how he handles the intensity of another test prior to the naming of the 33-man squad for the tournament in France.

If Narawa is to be picked, Foster must rely on the performance in Mendoza and his excellent form for the Chiefs as a barometer.

The news is better for another wing, Leicester Fainga'anuku. He was hindered by a calf injury during the Rugby Championship, and therefore unable to add to the two caps he earned against Ireland last year, but will be available for Bledisloe II against the Wallabies in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon.

All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan has confirmed tighthead prop Fletcher Newell, who hasn't played since injuring a foot during the Super Rugby Pacific campaign for the Crusaders, is also fit for consideration.

Loosehead prop Joe Moody, who wasn't named in the original group for the championship because of an ankle injury, has been training with the squad and midfielder David Havili is expected to make his comeback game for Tasman this weekend after a lay-off due to a torn hamstring.

Foster and fellow selectors Joe Schmidt and Ryan are certain to revamp the team that beat the Wallabies 38-7 to retain the Bledisloe Cup in Melbourne on Saturday. It’s now a question of whether they are game to take a calculated punt on some men.

The need to blood uncapped players - loose forward Samipeni Finau and midfielder Dallas McLeod have yet to join fellow newcomers Tamaiti Williams, Cam Roigard and Narawa in getting a run - will be tempered by pragmatism.

A defeat would be viewed as a major setback after three impressive wins in the championship, while the Wallabies will be frothing at the prospect of not adding to the three defeats under new coach Eddie Jones.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Samipeni Finau may get a start at blindside flanker or be listed on the bench for the test in Dunedin.

Ryan said players had to earn the right to start with their efforts on the training track.

"It doesn't come easy in the All Blacks. It's not like we're just going to dish out test caps,'' Ryan said.

"You have got to pride yourself as a coach, and you have got to set them up if they're ready. If they are doing the work that we require before we fire them into a big test match, and you saw it with a guy like Tamaiti Williams, a young guy who came on against the best in the world against South Africa.

"So, you have got to make sure you set them to succeed during the week.''

Foster said there was no need to remind the players of what was at stake, with a World Cup squad to be announced about 48 hours after the test in Dunedin.

For the fringe players, however, it won't be easy. A blinder could result in a trip to France. A shocker, or worse an injury, could have dire consequences.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Dallas McLeod can play several positions in the backline, but the All Blacks want him to concentrate on second five-eighth.

Improving the work at the breakdown, where the Wallabies prospered in the first half last weekend, will be addressed.

"They pressured us in that area and we lost a little bit of rhythm at times,'' Ryan noted. "I think the breakdown was a little bit of a result of our carry, so we will look to tweak a few things there, around that sort of thing with our height.

"But once we started to get a little bit of momentum back and started to play quickly, we felt quite confident.'

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw continues to be on the fringes of the squad, which will train in Christchurch for the majority of the week, due to the FIFA Women's World Cup teams having first crack at the facilities in Dunedin.

"Then you have got Ricko walking around there in the hotel, he is keeping us on edge I think,'' hooker Codie Taylor said. "Just to have his presence there, it shows what it means to be an All Black.''