The All Blacks look like Ireland in disguise as Rugby World Cup looms

OPINION: It would not be entirely surprising to see the All Blacks run out wearing green against Australia in Dunedin at the weekend. It would be a reflection of just how much they are starting to play like Ireland. That is not a criticism. Ireland are the No 1 ranked side in the world and the All Blacks are starting to play catch up after the intellectual isolation of the Covid years.

The way that New Zealand bashed away at Australia before eventually overwhelming them at the MCG was reminiscent of how Andy Farrell’s men play. There is subtlety and skill waiting to flourish behind the pod system, but first the forwards will come in wave after green wave, grinding the bones of the opposition pack to dust.

The All Blacks try which killed off Australia just before half time was typical Ireland. They went through 21 phases in the build-up to the try. During that onslaught 12 different All Blacks crunched the ball up as first receiver. Only Ethan de Groot, surprisingly, Aaron Smith and Will Jordan didn’t play the battering ram role.

When Australia finally began to fray at the edges, the finish was also classic Ireland. Smith passed to Jordie Barrett who passed out the back to Richie Mo’unga who flicked it over the top for Jordan to score in the corner. Ireland’s favourite play is to hammer away at the middle and then shift to the stretched edges. It is why Farrell prefers Jamison Gibson-Park as his 9. It only works with a quick and accurate service from 9.

Ireland and France are the dominant sides in world rugby because they pulverise teams with their physicality, just as South Africa have over the years. When France and Ireland play each other in the modern Six Nations it is a case of who will break first. Usually it is the visiting team.

So what New Zealand did to Australia was extremely good preparation for their opening World Cup match against France and likely quarterfinal against Ireland or South Africa. The All Blacks will have to be physical.

We are starting to see the Joe Schmidt influence in this. That is not surprising as Schmidt laid the foundation on which the modern Ireland side is built. A noticeable aspect of New Zealand’s play against Australia was just how straight and hard Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane carried the ball.

In recent years there has been a horrible tendency for the All Blacks midfield to drift, which has made them really easy to defend against. You can just imagine Schmidt shouting in training, “Straight, straight, straight.” The basics are still relevant even at international level. Maybe especially at international level.

There is also a tactical clarity about the All Blacks’ play. This is partly due to not overcomplicating things, but also to a consistency of selection. For about the first time in half a dozen years the All Blacks players know who the man alongside will be. What a help it has been to Mo’unga to play with the same 9, 12 and 15. That has been a rare sequence in his All Blacks career.

If the All Blacks were Ireland in disguise against Australia, then Mo’unga was the spitting image of Johnny Sexton. Like Sexton he is playing deeper and deeper, drifting behind the pods, where he can read the field and dictate play. On the occasions when he does flatten up, Mo’unga gives a quick pass and moves away.

He finally looks assured in both what he is supposed to be doing and in the fact that he is in charge of the team and not looking over his shoulder at Beauden Barrett. It has taken the All Blacks five years to reach this point, an indictment of both Steve Hansen and Ian Foster, but let’s celebrate the fact that Mo’unga is finally playing with a smile in test footy.

It was also interesting to see the shift after 57 minutes when the All Blacks brought on Caleb Clarke for Beaudy and moved Will Jordan to fullback. Jordan’s gas and threat on the inside created two tries and his combination with Mo’unga was utterly assured, not least when they covered an Aussie breakout and Mo’unga was directing Jordan on his defensive line. Not sure he would have told Beaudy where to go quite so forcefully.

The Aussie match was also another step forward for the defence. There were too many missed tackles in the first half, but then the All Blacks adjusted and started to go higher and physically dominate. Mo’unga was also superb in the backfield where he has been given a licence to read the play and step in. He made at least three try-saving tackles.

The entire All Blacks performance made a mockery of Eddie Jones who had said in the build up; “There’s nothing better than winning against New Zealand because you feel the country sinking. It’s not just rugby that sinks, the country sinks. The whole economy goes down. The prime minister is there with his fingers crossed hoping the All Blacks win because he knows the economy is going to drop if they lose.”

English people might smile darkly at that as their economy flounders and Jones scuttles to the other side of the world, leaving the England rugby team in ruins. When Steve Borthwick took over from Jones as England’s coach he said “England weren’t good at anything.” How damning is that.

Jones has now won just one match of his previous seven as an international coach and that was against Japan. Australia finished rock bottom of the Rugby Championship with zero wins and a points aggregate of 50 for to 115 against. Compare that to the All Blacks with 114 for and 39 against. That is a differential of 140 points over three matches.

Angus Bell and Tate McDermott looked like broken men when they talked after the match. Jones might yet get away with it at the World Cup because Australia are on such a weak side of the draw, but the reality is Jones is a coach who has lost his way.

He lost his last two matches as England coach to an Ireland team who put 32 points on them each time. Now Australia have had 38 points put on them by the All Blacks’ tribute to Ireland. Jones is good at talking but he is looking greener by the hour.