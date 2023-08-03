All Blacks vs Wallabies: Will Jordan poised to start at fullback in Dunedin

Will Jordan has never started a test at fullback since his debut for the All Blacks in 2020. That may be about to change for Bledisloe II against the Wallabies in Dunedin.

Will Jordan is poised to don the No 15 test jersey for the first time as the All Blacks aim to pile more misery on Eddie Jones, and his win-less Wallabies on Saturday afternoon.

The match under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin should compliment Jordan's potent attacking skills, with All Blacks coach Ian Foster expected to revamp his team prior to confirming a 33-man World Cup squad in Napier on Monday.

Foster could potentially make up to 13 changes to his run-on team, as he bloods several uncapped players and fields fresh combinations.

The decision to start Jordan at fullback should be welcomed by those who believe that position, not wing, best suits his ability to stress opponents with his acceleration and uncanny knack to glide past defenders, as well as his confidence to secure the high ball in orbit.

Despite playing 23 tests since 2020, Jordan has never started at fullback.

Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett and Damian McKenzie have instead been given the keys for the job at the back, and Beauden Barrett has started the first three tests in that position this year.

Now, finally, Jordan, 25, has a chance to add his own brand of pyrotechnics and danger to the attack.

This could be terrible news for Wallabies coach Jones, and his players, after they butchered their hopes of keeping the two-match Bledisloe Cup series alive by losing 38-7 to the All Blacks in Melbourne last weekend.

Foster, who will name his 23-man team for Bledisloe II on Thursday, was never going to waste the chance to redecorate his selection sheet.

Jordan, when fit, has been a regular starter at fullback for the Crusaders since 2021, when coach Scott Robertson decided he was a better fit for that job and instructed David Havili to shift to No 12.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson starred at fullback for the Chiefs but is may start on the wing for the All Blacks in Dunedin.

Foster may name six new faces in the backline, with the Barrett brothers not asked to be in the starting team.

The return of McKenzie at first five-eighth is expected to see him paired with halfback Finlay Christie, along with a fresh midfield combination in Anton Lienert-Brown and Braydon Ennor.

Shaun Stevenson, who has never played a test and joined the squad as injury cover for the now-fit Mark Telea, could start on the right wing to allow Leicester Fainga'anuku, who hasn't played a test since the Ireland series last year, on the left flank.

The forward pack may be more settled.

Although the front row will probably be revamped, with Tamaiti Williams, Samisoni Taukei'aho and Nepo Laulala to start, the second row pairing of test centurions Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock would provide menace and vital experience if the Wallabies try to unsettle the All Blacks with disorderly behaviour.

Openside flanker Sam Cane may return to captain the team after a neck injury forced him to miss the Melbourne test, Samipeni Finau and Ardie Savea.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Samipeni Finau may get a start at blindside flanker or be listed on the bench for the test in Dunedin.

This will be Finau's first test, after an impressive campaign with the Chiefs.

Former captain Kieran Read, who played in three World Cups and led the All Blacks in the 2019 tournament in Japan, was one of many looking forward to Finau finally getting his debut following an impressive season with the Chiefs.

"The key for me was that he popped up across the park all the time,'' Read said. "And he wasn't in and out of games, he was strong with his worth ethic.

"We saw some highlight reels with his tackling; that is great to have in a No 6. He has got that aggression, and ability to hit really well. And the way he sustained that over a period of time impressed me.

"He has got a big future ahead of him.''

The All Blacks team will be named Thursday.

Possible All Blacks starting XV: Will Jordan, Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Samipeni Finau, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams.