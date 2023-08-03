'A few tears': Shaun Stevenson's emotional roller coaster ahead of All Blacks debut

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster announces his team to face Australia in Dunedin, without giving away too much about the looming World Cup squad announcement.

Rugby Championship: All Blacks v Wallabies. Where: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin. When: 2.35pm Saturday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff

Shaun Stevenson heard his name called and that was about it.

Overcome with emotion at the realisation an All Blacks test debut loomed, the names of the other players set to face the Wallabies in Bledisloe II in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon didn’t register.

“A few tears, my old man and my poppa,” the 26-year-old said. “I don’t really see them cry much, so to hear my dad shed a few tears over the phone was pretty special. Both are really stoked for me.”

One of three uncapped players named in head coach Ian Foster’s team for the All Blacks’ final home test of the year, Stevenson will start on the right wing a couple of days before New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup squad is announced.

Hearing his name called certainly prompted different emotions to those he felt in June, when he wasn’t named in Foster’s initial 36-man Rugby Championship squad, but got a reprieve as an injury replacement.

Scoring 11 tries in 17 games for the Chiefs in Super Rugby wasn’t enough. The All Blacks’ coaches wanted to see improvement in his tackle and contact work.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson takes part in drills ahead of the All Blacks’ test against South Africa at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland last month.

So work he did, taking on board the coaches’ advice in a bid to convince them he deserved a shot before Monday’s all-important squad naming for the global tournament in France.

“It’s just one of those things in life, you've got to roll with the punches. Obviously, I was gutted not to make the initial squad, but you can't dwell on it for too long,” Stevenson said.

“I got an opportunity to come into this camp and put my best foot forward in front of the coaches, they gave me a few work-ons to do, I guess the last four weeks I've just been trying to learn as much as I can, critique some of the things they saw in my game that I need to work on."

Sitting alongside Stevenson during Thursday’s press conference in Christchurch was Chiefs teammate Damian McKenzie, who also admitted the excitement of “Shooter” being named in the team caused other names to not hit home.

Stevenson is certainly not short of support and advice ahead of the match, although it might come as a surprise as to who offered the words that stood out to him.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Shaun Stevenson scores one of his 11 tries for the Chiefs during Super Rugby this year.

That would be Crusaders centurion and 31-test All Black Luke Romano, who is preparing for Canterbury’s NPC campaign and poked his head into the Rugby Park gym the All Blacks were also utilising while in town.

“I caught up with him on Tuesday night, he just said to go out there and enjoy it. No pressure to go out and do extraordinary things, just go enjoy it, soak it all up. From running out for warm up, to national anthem to the haka,” Stevenson said.

“’You've been doing it in the backyard since you were a little kid, so do the exact same thing come Saturday 2.35pm.’”

Fellow Chief and loose forward Samipeni Finau will also make his debut in the run-on side, while Crusaders utility Dallas McLeod has been named on the bench as the All Blacks roll out a team without a Barrett for just the second time in the last 94 tests.

While Foster said Emoni Narawa’s back injury had provided Stevenson the opportunity, he pointed out history was full of players taking advantage of similar scenarios.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff All Blacks utility Damian McKenzie and uncapped outside back Shaun Stevenson pictured during a press conference in Christchurch on Thursday.

"We don't want to put anyone out there until we feel they are really comfortable with how we play and what test match rugby brings. He has been well tested in those regards through training...like I said, he's gone about his work really, really well and deserves an opportunity."

As for what Stevenson’s long-term future holds – he’s been linked to the NRL in the past and is off-contract with New Zealand Rugby at the end of the year – it could well depend on whether he hears his name read out again next week.

"Whatever happens happens. At the end of the year, I guess we will come to that. Like I said, taking each week as it comes, in the moment right now, me getting this week right.”

All Blacks: Will Jordan, Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Samipeni Finau, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Dallas McLeod.