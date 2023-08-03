Will Jordan at 15, Samipeni Finau, Shaun Stevenson to debut for All Blacks in Bledisloe II

The people have spoken, and All Blacks coach Ian Foster has – finally – listened, handing in-form try-scoring machine Will Jordan his first test start at fullback against the Wallabies in Dunedin on Saturday.

Foster has rung the changes – including a massive 13 to his starting lineup – after locking away both the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship last Saturday night in Melbourne with a 38-7 victory over the winless Wallabies. With his World Cup squad announcement imminent (the chosen 33 will be unveiled in Napier on Monday) he has used the “dead-rubber” clash to cast the net as wide as he dared.

That’s seen test debuts handed to back-three speedster Shaun Stevenson, who gets a crack on the right wing, and loose forward Samipeni Finau, while emerging Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams gets the nod for his first start in the international arena after a promising debut off the bench against South Africa. Crusaders utility Dallas McLeod is also set to make his debut off the bench.

Alan Lee/Photosport Will Jordan has been in sparkling form on the wing, and now gets a crack at his preferred 15 for the All Blacks.

Jordan’s move to fullback will be a popular one, with the public keen for the talented game-breaker to be given a crack in his preferred position. The Crusaders star has started 19 of his 23 tests on the right wing, and played four off the bench. He has scored 23 tries in the black jersey, including one each in his two appearances of 2023.

Stevenson, called into the squad as injury cover after a standout campaign with the Chiefs, earns a deserved start in the back three alongside Jordan and a fit-again Leicester Fainga’anuku, while Finau, the 24-year-old Tonga-born Chiefs powerhouse, combines with stalwarts Sam Cane and Ardie Savea in the loose.

“This test is special for us as we finish this stage of our preparation for later in the year,” said Foster. “It is our last chance to play in front of our fans and, even with some changes, it is a big opportunity for us to take another step forward as a team.”

Saturday’s test (2.35pm kickoff) will also mark the likely final appearances on home soil for halfback Aaron Smith, locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock and front-rowers Dane Coles and Nepo Laulala.

Paired in the run-on XV for the first time this year, Retallick and Whitelock are set to extend their world record of 64 tests as a starting lock combination.

All Blacks: Will Jordan, Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Samipeni Finau, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Dallas McLeod.