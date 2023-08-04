Intrigue abounds as Ian Foster's All Blacks dig deep for a rare Barrett-less test

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster announces his team to face Australia in Dunedin, without giving away too much about the looming World Cup squad announcement.

Marc Hinton is a senior rugby writer for Stuff.

OPINION: Not so much where’s Wally, as where’s a Barrett brother? Ian Foster has, unwittingly or not, made Saturday’s final home All Blacks test of 2023 against the Wallabies in Dunedin all kinds of interesting.

There is a lot to ponder ahead of a what should be an intriguing matchup between the finest Australian rugby has to offer and, well, with one or two exceptions, the second best this nation has at its disposal. Somewhere high up on that list is how the All Blacks fare without any of the talismanic Barrett brothers in their lineup for a rare time since what feels like forever.

None of Beauden, Scott or Jordie featured in last year’s test in Japan en route to the north, but that, of course, was because all three were at their grandmother’s funeral in Taranaki, and had remained behind. But prior to that you have to go all the way back to the 2015 World Cup pool match against Georgia to find an All Blacks test 23 that hasn’t featured at least one of the super siblings.

So, Saturday’s final shakedown ahead of the naming of the World Cup squad of 33 will be just the second time in the last 94 tests the All Blacks have been sans a Barrett.

If you’re really finicky, you could even stretch that back a little further by saying a Barrett has featured in every test against a tier-one rugby nation since the pre-World Cup 2015 clash against Argentina in Christchurch on July 17.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Brothers (from left) Jordie, Scott and Beauden Barrett have been, at least in part, a constant in the All Blacks of late.

They are a special band of brothers indeed – all three now nailed-on starters for this World Cup assault – but on Saturday Foster feels he can do without them all as he allows his backup brigade to show their wares in a match that falls into the lose-able category with the Bledisloe and Rugby Championship trophies both locked away for the year.

Not that you will catch anyone in the All Blacks admitting that. They will desperately want to keep their winning streak for ‘23 alive (they are actually unbeaten in their last 10 tests, stretching back to the shock defeat to Argentina in Christchurch last August). Winning, or at least not losing, becoming a welcome habit, and all that.

Leaving the Barrett brothers out, as well as a hefty swag of other important types, is a bold but welcome move by Foster as he continues to negotiate this year with a confidence and cohesion that was notably lacking 12 months ago. Even while defeats were being avoided in the back part of last year, they remained unable to back up the standout performances.

But that was then, and this is now. And in ‘23 the All Blacks have returned to somewhere near their indomitable best as they have sashayed past their southern hemisphere rivals with plenty to spare. Granted, you can make the case they have yet to meet true world-class opposition (the Boks group that fronted in Auckland were well short of a gallop), but there has been a lot to admire about the ruthless manner in which they have taken care of what has been put in front of them.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku gets a rare chance on Saturday to show his worth in the All lacks jersey.

Saturday’s Dunedin test shapes as a little different, though, for one important reason.

On Monday Foster, and fellow selectors Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt, will name their 33 to take to France for the World Cup. They have some big calls to make on the periphery – especially with the likes of Ethan Blackadder, David Havili and Joe Moody re-entering the picture – and they have clearly decided it is high time to give those backup types one final chance to make their cases.

So what we have, apart from Sam Cane, Ardie Savea and Will Jordan in the starting XV, and Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga on the bench, is a gaggle of very motivated men with one heck of a lot to play for.

Perfect, you might say, against an Australian side with similar motivation after the breezy manner in which they were dispatched just seven days hitherto in Melbourne. Their pride has taken a hammering in recent years, and a statement performance would be manna from heaven.

It should make for an intriguing afternoon under the roof. Shaun Stevenson (on the right wing), Samipeni Finau (at 6) and utility back Dallas McLeod (off the bench) will all make test debuts, and others such as Braydon Ennor, Leicester Fainga’anuku and Tamaiti Williams will run out with a lot to prove in rare starting opportunities.

It doesn’t end there. Veterans Sam Whitelock and Anton Lienert-Brown and the dynamic Samisoni Taukei’aho are very much on the outside looking in of the top starting XV. They will be well aware this is a chance to remind their coaches of their class.

On the bench opportunity lurks too. Prop Fletcher Newell will be looking to force his way into the World Cup group, as will loose forward Luke Jacobson.

Then there is Jordan at fullback. He probably doesn’t change Foster’s mind on his best position in this group, but the exhilarating game-change at least gets a chance to strut his stuff in his best position.

For a dead rubber, this sure is a test alive with possibilities.