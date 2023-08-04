Ex-captain Kieran Read expects Wallabies to try to 'ruffle the All Blacks feathers'

Former All Blacks coach Kieran Read expects the Wallabies to be more aggressive in Bledisloe II in Dunedin on Saturday.

If Kieran Read's prediction is correct, the All Blacks should steel themselves for a heavier dose of the rough stuff when the Wallabies march into Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon.

The Wallabies were a bedraggled bunch by the time referee Wayne Barnes told both teams to call it quits in Melbourne last weekend, as the All Blacks continued their impressive build-up ahead of the World Cup to seal a 38-7 victory and retain the Bledisloe Cup.

Despite Wallabies coach Eddie Jones’ optimism that his team could spoil the All Blacks' visit, they fell to pieces as a lack of discipline and the visitors' powerful bench took a stranglehold in the second half.

Both teams will be desperate for a success in Bledisloe II, but for contrasting reasons.

The Wallabies, quite simply, have to win and will take it anyway they can after Jones' unflattering start to his second tenure as coach of his home country.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, will be eager to maintain their winning run prior to keeping their opponents on edge ahead of the World Cup in France.

SUPPLIED Wallabies coach Eddie Jones defends the selection No 10 Carter Gordon against the All Blacks during a press conference in Dunedin.

Read, who played 127 tests and captained the All Blacks at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, questioned how the Wallabies forwards' could gain parity without adding spice to the physical exchanges.

"I am not sure how the Aussies can change too much,'' Read said. "I think the only way they can have a real impact is to try and be more aggressive, try and be more physical with their forwards and I don't know if they have quite got the forward pack to do that.

"In the past they had a lot of bigger bodies. So I think that is their only way in, to try and ruffle the All Blacks' feathers.

"At the moment they just haven't quite got the feel of how they want to play.''

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks captain Kieran Read (left) speaks with Aaron Smith following their win over the Springboks in the first World Cup match in Yokohama in 2019.

Read praised the talent of the Aussies backs, but their opportunities to have an impact could be limited if their forwards can't gain control.

Jones has named a starting side with 277 caps, the seventh lowest in the professional era, and has introduced three fresh faces into his forward pack following the defeat in Melbourne.

Pone Fa'amausili replaces the injured Allan Alaalatoa at tighthead prop, Richie Arnold has been brought into the second row and the back row has been reshuffled, with Fraser McReight listed at openside flanker.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has revamped his team with only lock Brodie Retallick, No 8 Ardie Savea and Will Jordan, who has been shifted from the right wing to fullback, reappearing in the starting 15.

If the Wallabies forwards attempt to unsettle the All Blacks with roughhouse tactics, it could be a tough initiation for Samipeni Finau who will make his first test appearance at blindside flanker.

Chris Skelton/Fairfax NZ Kieran Read played 127 tests for the All Blacks.

Foster hadn't forgotten the way the Wallabies exposed the All Blacks in the breakdowns in the first half of Melbourne, when asked if they would try and crank-up the aggression.

"I saw a lot of fire and brimstone last week, to be honest, and I would be expecting the same,'' Foster said.

Yellow cards to Marika Koroibete and Taniela Tupou either side of halftime contributed to the Wallabies' demise in Melbourne, as the All Blacks ran in six tries.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Samipeni Finau will finally get a chance to prove what he can do for the All Blacks when he makes his debut in Dunedin.

During the Foster era, which began in 2020 and will expire after the World Cup, the All Blacks have won eight of their 10 matches against the Wallabies. The most recent stumble, a 24-22 defeat, was in Brisbane in 2020. The two sides drew 16-16 in Wellington earlier that year.

With the 33-man World Cup squad to be named in Napier on Monday, this test presents a last chance for fringe players to force their way in.

Uncapped players Shaun Stevenson and Finau are in the starting team, and another newcomer, Dallas McLeod, has been named on the bench.

Read, who played in three World Cups, said it was important they didn't cook their chances by attempting to be too busy, or selfish.

"It's really difficult for those guys on the fringes, and are unsure if they are going to be there or not,'' Read said.

"The key really is to simplify it, and actually not try and do too much. If you try and make it about yourself, it doesn't work out. Do your role for the team, and if you can do that really well, the individual performance will shine as well.''