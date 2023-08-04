'Determined, strong, humble': Former All Blacks captain Tane Norton dies, aged 81

Tane Norton played 27 tests for the All Blacks between 1971 and 1977.

The sight of former All Blacks captain Tane Norton using his head to hook the ball, as he clung to a scrum creaking under immense pressure, summed-up his fierce determination.

Norton died overnight Thursday in Christchurch. He was 81, having succumbed to dementia. He played 61 games - of which 27 were tests - for the All Blacks between 1971 and 1977.

Norton also captained his country on nine occasions, including during the four-test series against the touring British and Irish Lions in 1977.

Billy Bush, a former All Blacks, Canterbury and NZ Māori team-mate, reflected on the adventures he shared with his great mate Norton for around 50 years. Bush, as much as anyone, took great pleasure from seeing him lead the All Blacks against the Lions.

After the 3-1 series defeat to the Lions in 1971, the New Zealand rugby public was desperate for the All Blacks to avenge that result, and Norton was responsible for ensuring his team delivered.

"That takes leadership, for sure,'' Bush reflected. "I was very proud of him, being a Māori and the captain. Just being involved with him, it was a real proud time in my life. A very humble guy, a nice family. He was a great family man.''

Stuff The joy and relief is evident in the faces of Tane Norton (left) and Billy Bush after the 3-1 series win over the British and Irish Lions in 1977. This photo was taken in the Eden Park changing sheds when the All Blacks won the fourth test.

Norton's first-class rugby career was a slow burner, initially. But when it began, it sparked into life, and he earned a reputation for being a rugged, durable competitor who often eked every last drop of energy from his body.

After his debut for Mid Canterbury, aged 19, in 1961 he didn't burst into prominence until later in the decade. Having joined the Linwood club in Christchurch, he was picked for Canterbury in 1969.

Norton made his debut for the All Blacks against the British and Irish Lions in 1971, starting a sequence of 27 consecutive test appearances.

Although he stood 1.83m and was listed at 88kg, Norton wasn't regarded as a big bruiser when compared to opponents he encountered in New Zealand and overseas.

Bush, a prop, had a ringside view of Norton's tenacity in the scrums, and in open play.

"He was, of course, a very good hooker,'' Bush noted. "He was very determined and strong but he was only small, which meant he could wriggle around in certain positions that most hookers couldn't because they were too big.''

Photosport All Blacks Tane Norton (left) talks to team-mate Brian Ford during a match.

Norton toured places such as Britain, Ireland, Australia, France, Canada and Fiji but the greatest testing ground of all, for the All Blacks, was South Africa.

Norton got his chance in 1976, and played in all four tests. During the tour he also captained the All Blacks for the first time, in five games against provincial and invitational teams.

Bush, who was also in the squad, said Norton had to improvise; as the front rows sagged under extreme pressure in the scrums, he had to use his head, not a foot, to claim possession.

"Even, at times, he would hook the ball with his head because he was that low in the scrums. Especially in South Africa, on those hard grounds.

"He was a very soft-hearted guy, Tane. You wouldn't think he was a rugby player, but he was very strong. Only small, but very, very strong.''

When Norton retired from rugby, he continued to be heavily involved in the Linwood club and was president and a life member.

He was also a life member of Canterbury Rugby, the president of NZ Rugby between 2003 and 2005. In the 2006 New Year Honours he was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby.

Norton played a total of 197 first-class games, including 82 for Canterbury. He also captained the New Zealand Māori team from 1973.

Photosport Tane Norton (centre) watches as Sid Going prepares to kick the ball clear during the All Blacks’ match against Western Province in Cape Town in 1976.

There was always time for enjoying life when Norton was around. He could make people laugh.

"He was a comical bugger. Tane was often up to mischief,'' Bush said. "He would do things like wanting to go and buy sneezing powder.

"We would be in London, in big flash hotels, and he would go up to these Poms and squirt the sneezing powder at them and say 'you watch this'. And then we used to stand back, and couldn't stop laughing.

"He was a hard case, we had a lot of fun.''