Former All Blacks captain Tane Norton dies, aged 81

Tane Norton played 27 tests for the All Blacks between 1971 and 1977.

Former All Blacks captain Tane Norton has died. He was 81.

Norton, a hooker, made 61 appearances for the All Blacks. Twenty-seven of them were in test matches. Norton led the All Blacks for nine matches, including the 3-1 series win over the British and Irish Lions in 1977.

He made his test debut against the 1971 Lions. His final appearance for the All Blacks was against the same team, in the final match of the test series in Auckland.

Norton played a total of 197 first-class games, including 82 for Canterbury, 61 for New Zealand (27 tests) and three for a World Invitation XV in South Africa in 1977.

Highly respected for maintaining high standards throughout his career, Norton remained actively involved as a coach and administrator with the Linwood club in Christchurch.

Photosport All Blacks Tane Norton (left) talks to team-mate Brian Ford during a match.

He was also elected as the NZ Rugby vice-president in 2001 and was the president in 2003.

Norton was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to rugby in the 2006 New Year Honours.

He was also a life member of Canterbury Rugby and the Linwood club.

Born in North Canterbury, Norton was educated in Methven and represented Mid Canterbury as a 19-year-old in 1961.

Following a prolonged absence from the first-class scene, he was picked for the New Zealand Māori team in 1969, and later Canterbury.

Photosport Tane Norton (centre) watches as Sid Going prepares to kick the ball clear during the All Blacks’ match against Western Province in Cape Town in 1976.

After appearances in the national trials in 1970 and 1971, Norton was picked in the All Blacks team to play the touring 1971 Lions. That was to be the start of him appearing in 27 consecutive test matches.

In addition to leading the All Blacks, Norton captained the New Zealand Māori team from 1973.