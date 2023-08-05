Refreshed All Blacks eye Wallabies sweep, World Cup spots in Bledisloe finale

Bledisloe Cup, game two: All Blacks v Wallabies. Where: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin. When: 2.35pm Saturday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff.

Seldom has a dead-rubber Bledisloe been so alive with possibilities. Circumstances, timing and the shadow of a Rugby World Cup have elevated Saturday’s second matchup in as many weeks between the All Blacks and Wallabies in Dunedin into a contest dripping with possibilities and intrigue.

If that sounds a stretch given the resounding nature of the All Blacks’ victory in Melbourne last Saturday, and the decidedly one-sided aspect to this so-called trans-Tasman rugby rivalry, then you possibly haven’t been paying attention to what’s unfolding. Bear with us, and we will walk you through it.

Of course, just seven days ago a full-strength All Blacks lineup made short work of Eddie Jones’ Wallabies at the MCG, running in six tries to one en route to a 38-7 thumping that continued the imperious form of Ian Foster’s side, and the abject awfulness of the Australians who are 0-3 under their saviour, and surely regretting the myopic decision to jettison Dave Rennie so hastily.

The All Blacks have now won six on the bounce against the Wallabies, and have lost just one of the last 11 against their mates from across the ditch, and three in the previous 23. They have also locked away the Bledisloe for a 21st consecutive year, which says all you need to know about a rivalry that has morphed into an ownership.

Never mind. The response of the respective coaches to Melbourne, and circumstances swirling around their teams, all but makes last week, and the last decade for that matter, irrelevant.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has a World Cup squad of 33 to unveil on Monday evening in Napier and one or two gnarly decisions to make as one or two fit-again regulars slide back into contention.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The chance to see Will Jordan at fullback is just one reason to be excited about Saturday’s Bledisloe II in Dunedin.

To that end he has rolled out a decidedly second-string looking side for Saturday’s home finale, with just a quartet of his top starting XV (skipper Sam Cane, fellow loosie Ardie Savea, lock Brodie Retallick and fullback Will Jordan) among his run-on group.

This should ramp up the motivation, with some battling for spots in that World Cup squad, and others striving to force their way into the top rotation. There will be a trio of test debuts, with wing Shaun Stevenson, loosie Samipeni Finau and utility back Dallas McLeod (off the bench) all earning their first caps, as well as exciting loosehead prop Tamaiti Williams making his first start.

All four will understand the stakes as they look to force their way into the chosen 33 for France.

Throw in powerhouse Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga’anuku, finally over his calf problems, backup tighthead Fletcher Newell also returning from the crocked list off the pine, and the likes of Jordan – making his first start in his preferred position – Damian McKenzie, Sam Whitelock, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Luke Jacobson all having a lot to play for, and there is plenty hanging on the contest from the home perspective.

Then there’s the Wallabies. They need a victory like Donald Trump requires a decent lawyer to establish something positive on their World Cup pathway, and Jones is largely sticking to his guns in terms of personnel. He has left his backline intact from Melbourne, and tweaked his pack (tighthead Pone Fa’amausili, lock Richie Arnold and looser Fraser McReight come in) in the search for an edge.

He is also being typically Eddie, diverting the pressure from his under-performing players on to anyone he can think of, including journalists, the opposition, his host country, you name it. It’s right out of the Jones playbook and is as predictable as it is tiresome.

Truth is the Wallabies are nowhere near the team they need to be for France, even with a friendly draw, and are fast running out of time to take that giant stride. They showed in patches in Melbourne they can play with these All Blacks, but their inability to convert pressure into points cost them dearly. A repeat of that under the roof in Dunedin could see them embarrassingly exposed again..

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Chiefs star Shaun Stevenson finally gets a crack in the test arena in Dunedin in the All Blacks’ home finale for ‘23.

Foster, though, has bigger fish to fry in ‘23 and has the blinkers firmly affixed.

"We have to lift it higher,” said the coach of his team’s general trajectory. “The key is not to get too down when you have a loss and not too high when you have a win, because often the truth is somewhere in the middle. We have to keep taking steps. But there is no doubt we're growing in confidence in parts of our game that are really important for later in the year.

“We've got to be at our best and keep growing, and making sure this is not a wasted opportunity. The minute we take the pressure off and say it doesn't matter, we're in trouble."

Foster is adamant he saw “fire and brimstone” in the Wallabies last week, and expects more. “When you lose, it hurts, and I am sure they will come back strong."

For all the changes this still looks a powerful All Blacks lineup, with the requisite harder edge (Whitelock, Retallick, Cane, Savea, Laulala) scattered with the exciting freshness. The latter will be desperate to send their coach into Sunday with all sorts to ponder.

All Blacks: Will Jordan, Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Samipeni Finau, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Dallas McLeod.

Wallabies: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott (capt); Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Pone Fa'amausili, David Porecki, Angus Bell. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Will Skelton, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese.

Referee: Karl Dickson (England).