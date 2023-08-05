Everything you need to know ahead of Bledisloe II in Dunedin

All Blacks team to play Australia at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin on Saturday.

The Bledisloe Cup has been stashed for at least another year, but there’s more to Saturday’s test in Dunedin than one might think.

It’s certainly no ordinary dead-rubber, not with what looms about 48 hours after the final whistle – the All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad naming.

Head coach Ian Foster has made 13 changes to the starting line-up for what will be his last test in charge of the All Blacks on New Zealand soil, giving a bunch of players one last chance to press their claim.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s rare early afternoon test.

Game

What: All Blacks v Wallabies

Where: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Kickoff: 2.35pm, Saturday

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images The All Blacks stashed the Bledisloe Cup for at least another year after beating the Wallabies in Melbourne last weekend.

Teams

All Blacks: Will Jordan, Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Samipeni Finau, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Dallas McLeod.

Wallabies: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott (capt), Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Pone Fa'amausili, David Porecki, Angus Bell. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Will Skelton, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese.

Match officials

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

Assistant referees: Wayne Barnes (England), Christophe Ridley (England)

Television match official: Marius Jonker (South Africa)

Odds

All Blacks $1.10 Wallabies $6

History

Played 176; All Blacks 123 wins, Australia 45 wins, 8 drawn

Last meeting in 2023: All Blacks won 38-7 in Melbourne