Take five: The big questions facing Ian Foster for Monday's World Cup squad unveiling

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster announces his team to face Australia in Dunedin, without giving away too much about the looming World Cup squad announcement.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says World Cup spots are on the line in Saturday’s final home test for 2023 against the Wallabies at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium – and who are we to doubt the guy pulling all the strings?

Foster and fellow selectors Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt plan on locking themselves into a room on Sunday and nutting out their chosen 33 to take to France, and that may not be as simple a task as it sounds for a side that’s steamrolled through its 2023 programme thus far.

Foster has 37 in his current squad (including Shaun Stevenson who has been covering for crocked outside backs) and two or three more experienced types who come back into the picture off injury, such as David Havili, Joe Moody and, maybe, Ethan Blackadder who has gone down again with another calf issue.

Given as he’s throwing three debutants out for Saturday’s Bledisloe finale (Stevenson, Samipeni Finau and Dallas McLeod), Tamaiti Williams for his first start and Leicester Fainga’anuku for his first appearance in ‘23, there appears a lot to play for around the fringes of a group that’s ticked a lot of boxes this year. Here then are five burning questions heading into selection Sunday:

1.Who makes the loose forwards cut?

If they run with a 19-14 forwards-backs split there might be room for six loosies. Four are locked in: skipper Sam Cane, No 8 Ardie Savea, the in-form Shannon Frizell and Dalton Papalii. The hard-nosed Luke Jacobson is close to that status, and a solid showing in Bledisloe II might lock in a spot for the man who missed the 2019 event when concussion symptoms reared ahead of the opening game.

That leaves probably one spot for either rookie Samipeni Finau or the unlucky Blackadder who’s battled injuries for much of the last two years. Blackadder appeals as an ideal bench guy, but his latest calf strain could scratch him. Finau might just need to avoid calamity in Dunedin to book himself a Cup spot.

Joe Allison/Getty Images David Havili played well for the Crusadersin 2023 before a hamstring injury removed him from the business end.

2.Is there room for David Havili in midfield?

Yes, is the short answer. But he’s going to have to come through Friday night’s outing for Tasman with something encouraging because there’s a real squeeze for likely four spots – three of which are nailed on.

Starters Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett and key backup Anton Lienert-Brown can start practising their “parlez-vous Anglais?” right now. They’ll carry the midfield weight in France.

The fourth spot looks a choice between Havili, just back from a hamstrung injury that struck late in Super Rugby, and incumbents Braydon Ennor and McLeod. If Havili is ready he likely gets the nod. He was a solid performer in ‘22 and looked in strong form this year before injury struck.

Ennor, who has the speed to cover wing, is not without hope, while Mcleod might require something extraordinary in Dunedin to force his way in.

3.Behind Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax, what’s the pecking order among the props?

It’s tight and pretty competitive, with veterans Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala and possibly Joe Moody battling with young comers Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell for maybe four spots (if they take six).

Moody is back training, we are told, and there might be a temptation to have his vast experience on hand should anything happen to de Groot who has sealed the starting loosehead spot with a string of impressive displays.

Rookie man mountain Williams appeals as a floating loosehead backup with real impact upside, while Ofa Tuungafasi has the experience, with an ability to flip sides if required. On the other side Lomax, Newell (just back from injury) and Laulala cover the bases.

The upshot? It could come down to a choice between Williams and Tuungafasi, if Moody is judged ready.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Was one strong showing in Mendoza enough to earn Emoni Narawa a spot on the plane to France?

4.Who completes the outside backs mix behind Jordan and Mark Telea?

This might be where the squeeze goes on. With Beauden Barrett the likely starting fullback, and Jordan and Telea the wings designate, there might just be two more spots up for grabs in the back-three division.

Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku and Emoni Narawa are the chief contenders, with the latter’s back injury casting a cloud over his prospects. Stevenson could also come into the equation on the back of something special in Dunedin.

Clarke’s stock has fallen in ‘23, but he’s played well enough off the bench and has runs on the board, Fainga’anuku is just back from a calf complaint and might need a Bledisloe II showcase to restate his case, while Narawa played outstandingly in Mendoza (and for the Chiefs prior) but has been on ice since.

If Narawa is fit, maybe it’s a straight choice between Clarke and Fainga’anuku (both power wings). If not there might be room for both.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Damian McKenzie remains a key figure in the All Blacks, even behind Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett.

5.Is there room for Damian McKenzie while Richie Mo’unga and Barrett seem to have the playmaker spots sewn up?

There sure is. Foster even went as far as to suggest recently there’s room for all three in his top 23, with the little smiling assassin well in the mix for a bench spot in his No 1 group.

McKenzie is the natural backup to Mo’unga at 10, and he covers 15 usefully too. While Barrett is there he can be squeezed out, but he remains just an injury away from being a key figure at the global tournament and is a must-have in the wider squad.