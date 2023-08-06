All Blacks pass their pressure-test in Dunedin to wrap up home season in style

ANALYSIS: For the first time this year the All Blacks faced the pressure-test and Ian Foster’s mixture of backups, debutants and senior figures passed it beautifully under the roof of a packed Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday. This World Cup really cannot come quickly enough.

It was not, on balance, the complete performance coach Foster would have wanted in his last home hitout before departing for the global tournament. The first half was too messy, too passive, just too underwhelming for that. The resistance too substantial as well.

But given the changes made to the lineup, the untried nature of the combinations, and the vastly improved performance of the Wallabies, that was probably too big an ask. This was always going to be more of a slog than a jog.

What Foster did get was a tough situation for his team to dig their way out of, and a tight finish to negotiate for a group that will have benefited greatly from the experience. And in the end the 23-20 victory the All Blacks walked off with would have been deeply satisfying as they took their win streak for ‘23 to four, and survived their first real acid-test of the season.

It was one of those game of two halves, too. The New Zealanders came out after the break with a lot to do as they trailed 17-3, and took control of the game with an outstanding response. The manner in which they found their way home at the finish, after they’d taken a 20-17 lead, seen the Wallabies level, and then worked into position for Richie Mo’unga’s nerveless 78th-minute penalty to seal the deal was impressive.

This will not be the last tight finish this team faces this year, and the experience of working their way through some form wobbles, some anxious moments and finding some solutions on the hoof could be valuable indeed.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Samipeni Finau in action for the All Blacks in Saturday’s Bledisloe at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Foster would also have learned plenty from some of his men ahead of Monday’s World Cup squad selection. Loose forward Samipeni Finau, on debut, would have given him a lot to ponder with a standout second 40 that included a crucial try. He finished with 46 metres on the carry and made 19 tackles in an industrious 80 minutes. Was it enough to play his way on to the plane? Quite likely.

Shaun Stevenson, also on debut, was another to step up to the mark over the run home. He scored a well-taken try out wide, ran for 77 metres on 9 runs and made 10 tackles, with just the single miss. He did his bit, though might find the competition just too hot among the backfield contingent for the cup.

Others impressed. The classy Mo’unga changed the game with his second-half introduction, as did Aaron Smith. Ofa Tuungafasi and Fletcher Newell were part of a dominant second-term scrum that won a series of key penalties. Sam Whitelock served up a timely reminder of his class in a powerhouse display, Ardie Savea too (with a superb try-saver on Tate McDermott highlight) and Will Jordan enjoyed a strong afternoon at fullback (a game-high 145 metres on the hoof, with 2 breaks and 2 defenders beaten) that offers a reminder he remains a compelling option there, as well as on the wing.

First five Damian McKenzie and hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, both well shy of their best, were two who probably dented their prospects with sub-par efforts.

The Wallabies, too, will have taken a lot from this. For the first time this year they looked a half-decent outfit, and very nearly got the result to back it up. This was the jolt of self-belief they desperately required.

The New Zealanders had assuredly ticked a lot of boxes through the first three tests of the year en route to a Rugby Championship sweep with, by and large, their top lineup. After the rollercoaster ride of 2022’s four defeats and a draw, this had been more like it – the All Blacks as we know them: indomitable, ruthless and relentless.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson crosses for a second-half try for the All Blacks against the Wallabies in Dunedin.

But this final home test of the year presented as something a little different. Sure the experienced core was there in the form of Brodie Retallick and Whitelock in the second row, skipper Sam Cane and Savea in the loose and Jordan at the back. But there was plenty of freshness as well, with 12 changes to the starting lineup all told, three debuts (Finau, Stevenson and Dallas McLeod off the bench) and a first test start for loosehead Tamaiti Williams.

This was the chance for some fringe types, a group on the outside looking in, to make their moves. Men like Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Finau, Williams, Nepo Laulala and Samisoni Taukei’aho had the chance to make some statements around their readiness for World Cup duty, or even seats on the plane.

That was why the first 40 was so disappointing as the All Blacks dug themselves into a 17-3 hole with comfortably their worst half of the year. It was sloppy, clumsy and messy. The scrum and lineout creaked, Taukei’aho misfired with his throws, McKenzie was off with his kicking game and the ball-retention was poor. The New Zealanders were passengers for large swathes, with the visitors dominating possession and territory and forcing the home side to make 109 tackles to just 41.

The sight of big Brodie Retallick limping off in the first half with a knee injury, and Ennor following him towards the end would have added little to Foster’s mood.

But then came the adjustment, and the finish. Much, much better.