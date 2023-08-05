Ian Foster revels in World Cup benefits from All Blacks' tough victory over Wallabies

Ian Foster believes his All Blacks team took a significant stride down the World Cup pathway with their not-pretty-but-gritty, grind-out 23-20 victory over the Wallabies in Dunedin on Saturday.

The All Blacks coach admitted he and his fellow coaches had rolled the dice with their selections for this home farewell under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium, but the philosophy had been that they were willing to endure some pain for the greater good as they head towards the global tournament in France – now just over a month away.

And there was plenty of agony in the first half as a dialled-in Wallabies outfit stunned the New Zealanders early, bringing all the heat, tempo and attitude to burst out to a 14-0 lead in just seven minutes, and take a 17-3 lead into the sheds.

With 12 starting changes from last week, 11 of them in personnel, that was always going to be the risk, and it required the All Blacks to dig their way out of a serious hole over the closing 40.

That they managed it, with very little margin for error, behind some serious contributions off the bench from Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith and the front row of Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi and Fletcher Newell, and with stalwarts Sam Whitelock and Ardie Savea producing colossal displays, left Foster somewhat contented afterwards.

Even when he factored in worrying knee injuries to Brodie Retallick and Braydon Ennor that forced their early departures, with the coach admitting to some anxiety as he awaited the results of scans.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images All Blacks No8 Ardie Savea makes a huge defensive play to hold up Tate McDermott in Dunedin.

“This year the goal was to get this team connected very quickly,” said the coach when asked about his team’s World Cup readiness. “We wanted to hit the ground running. I had a chat to Grant Fox last night and he said in all his time with us there weren’t many times we had three great tests in a row.

“We started this year with three great tests in a row. This week certainly wasn’t a great test from the scoreboard side. But I think it was a step forward in terms of digging ourselves out of a hole. It’s just another thing we’re going to need to have ready. It doesn’t mean we’re there yet but overall we’re very satisfied with where we’re at going into this next little block.”

Foster said he was “stoked” with a win that required plenty of character and no little adjustment.

“We were second best by some distance in that first half. They threw a lot at us, and to come back and show a lot of composure under that scoreboard pressure and to squeeze them and win in the last few minutes is a great lesson for this team.

“We’ve had three good wins this year and to come off a different type of win ... that’s what test matches are about and it’s going to hold us in good stead for later on. We all know it wasn't perfect, but we’ll take it.”

Foster acknowledged the contribution of the Wallabies in their best performance of the year, but felt his team “deserved” the final result because they answered some testing questions.

“In a test match you’ve got to play to the end and we did that and found ways to squeeze them. I could see it unfolding after halftime, but, wow, we were put under a lot of pressure early on.”

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson goes in for the try against the Wallabies at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

The coach placed a number of inexperienced players into a situation he was sure they would benefit greatly from, no more than debutants Samipeni Finau and Shaun Stevenson who finished the test strongly and crossed for second-half tries to help secure the result.

“It’s critical,” he added. “We made a lot of changes and the overall objective was to win this test, but also get the squad to the start-line of the World Cup in a good space. If we didn’t do this the way we did, the danger was we have players in the squad who wouldn’t have played a serious test match for 8-9 weeks.

“It was a bit nervous at halftime, but the upside of it is we came through it. Some of the new guys played better in the second half, and that was a good sign too.”

The coach reserved some special praise for Finau and Stevenson who may, or may not, have sealed spots on the plane to France.

“Sometimes you can do everything you’re good at and it shines, and sometimes you’ve got to work hard. Both probably took a while to adjust to the pace of the game, and as it unfolded they got more involved and you started to see what they could contribute.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Will Jordan carries for the All Blacks in Saturday’s final home test for 2023 at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

“They’ll both be happy, particularly Samipeni. He finished over the top of them a little bit which is nice to see for a young man.”

For all that there were also shortcomings the All Blacks had to absorb, added the coach.

“They were up for the game and we perhaps were missing a little early. Off that they played a lot of phases and we got passive. We just weren’t coming up as we needed to defensively. They are big powerful men, and if you let them get in behind and you ride them in the tackle, they’re an absolute handful.

“They bent us on the edges, and that caused the problems.”

That they were problems the All Blacks found the answers to ultimately made this one heck of a way to sign off the home campaign on.