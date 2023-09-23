Injured All Black and Crusader Sevu Reece's rapid road back to full speed

Crusaders wing Sevu Reece will be good to go for the start of the 2024 season.

Behind the walls at the Crusaders’ Rugby Park headquarters in Christchurch, Sevu Reece laces his boots and sets off on a series of sprints.

It’s not where the 23-test All Black wants to be. That would be in France, on a Rugby World Cup mission.

But he’s running nonetheless. In fact, he’s back running fast – as sprightly as he was before he got hurt.

And it’s that development in his rehab from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament that has the 26-year-old beaming a shade over six months since the serious knee injury ended his Super Rugby campaign, and scratched him from World Cup contention.

Of course, it still stings that he’s not in France, and that he couldn’t travel to Hamilton and help the Crusaders topple the Chiefs in the Super Rugby final in June, but his rapid progress has made one thing clear to him.

“One-thousand per cent. If anything, I’ll be even better,” Reece said when asked if punters can again expect to see the same old explosive Reece – the speedy and elusive wing who has scored 46 tries in 59 games for the Crusaders since 2019.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders doctor Martin Swan attends to wing Sevu Reece during the Crusaders-Blues match at Eden Park on August 18.

“I can tell you that now, because the way I’ve been training, my rehab time, I’m way ahead of most of the things I should be doing. The other day, I ran a top speed, and that speed was what I normally run in a game.”

So swift has been Reece’s rehab, led by Crusaders physios John Roche and Neil Tucker, since Blues centre Rieko Ioane awkwardly cleaned him out at a ruck at Eden Park on March 18, he’s set to join the Crusaders for their pre-Christmas segment of the pre-season in December.

Needing seven tries to surpass Caleb Ralph as the franchise’s all-time leading try scorer, he’ll be good to go in round one, too, when the Crusaders visit the Chiefs in a rematch of this year’s final on February 23.

“I’m actually excited to do a pre-season,” Reece said, noting All Blacks status meant he hadn’t done one since he moved to Christchurch at the end of 2018.

"I've heard of people, and I've seen people come back and not perform back to where they left off, and I've also seen guys come back and go crazy. All those things come down to how much you really want it, and how much you want to show to the people that you're still here. I'm 100% confident that I'll be back."

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sevu Reece in action for the All Blacks against Ireland in Wellington last year.

Back running for about a month, Reece’s frame of mind couldn’t be further from when he found out he wouldn’t play again this year, that he would not share the field again with good friend Richie Mo’unga – in a Crusaders or All Blacks jersey.

Reece had walked off Eden Park without help, and had even been walking around the morning after the Crusaders beat the Blues. It wasn’t until the flight home that his knee ballooned, and he required a wheelchair upon arrival in Christchurch.

It was soon determined he would need season-ending surgery, followed by a difficult conversation with Mo’unga, who is headed to Japan on a three-year deal after the World Cup.

“Our lockers are right next to each other. I told him that's me out for the whole year, he was like, ‘oh, what?’ And then I told him I was just so gutted I couldn’t play with him again for his last year. He felt the same.

"He said, ‘hopefully one day we'll get to play again together.’ I don't know what he was trying to hint to me."

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders Sevu Reece, left, and Richie Mo’unga have become close friends the past five seasons.

Dealing with his first serious injury wasn’t all bad.

It had allowed Reece to spend time with his two daughters, 2-year-old Mila and 4-month-old Maraia – and partner Kiri, time he wouldn’t otherwise have had, particularly if he had been fit and selected for the World Cup.

"I wake up every morning, do my rehab, then I go home, and it fills my heart up. It's the best feeling. I know I've got to make the most of this, because once Super Rugby comes around it will be different, because I'll be training more and going away.”

Reece and flatmate and fellow Crusader George Bower, who is also rehabilitating a season-ending knee injury, also took the opportunity to complete their level two coaching qualification.

He’s got too many years of playing ahead of him to know if he’ll ever use it, but it’s in his back pocket if it’s a road he one day wants to explore.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sevu Reece, left, and Richie Mo’unga All Blacks and their children during the All Blacks’ captain’s run in Christchurch ahead of the test against Argentina in August, 2022.

Indeed, that will keep. As it stands, Reece has one more year on his contract with New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders, which he acknowledged was a blessing given his injury.

Not that he doubts he’ll be back to his best as the Crusaders start a new era, one without instrumental playmaker Mo’unga, who led the team to seven titles in as many years under incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

“One-hundred per cent,” Reece said of it being different without Mo’unga. “Richie is just a massive part of the Crusaders.

“When I say massive, he is almost the beacon of this team. Everything he does, he’s a leader, off the field and on it. He will be missed next year. In all honesty, we will probably feel his absence...we’ll miss him.”

The same goes for other departing players such as Sam Whitelock, and Robertson, the man who brought the Fiji-born wing to Christchurch, Reece said.

Who knows if he’ll one day be reunited with Mo’unga but, all going well, he’ll still be coached by Robertson next year, just in a black jersey.

“It will be cool to try and give the All Blacks a good crack, especially with Razor, having him coach you at that All Blacks level.

“But, at the same time, you weigh up all other options and see all these other opportunities that possibly could come [being off contract].”