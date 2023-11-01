Scott Robertson officially takes over from Ian Foster as All Blacks head coach

Scott Robertson will take charge of the All Blacks after the Rugby World Cup in France, replacing Ian Foster.

Scott Robertson has ditched the tag of All Blacks coach elect and replaced Ian Foster in the top job.

Robertson’s first day in the job he unsuccessfully applied for in 2019 is Wednesday, the same day the beaten All Blacks arrive back in Auckland after their agonising defeat to South Africa in the World Cup final in Paris on Sunday.

His new contract taking effect coincides with Foster’s first day of unemployment, and has been a long time coming – more than seven months have passed since New Zealand Rugby announced on March 21 that Robertson would commence a four-year deal after the 2023 World Cup.

However, while Robertson can now quit dodging questions regarding the role, don’t expect to hear a ton from him in the immediate future.

For starters, he’s in Cardiff preparing to coach the Barbarians alongside former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones this weekend. The invitational side will face Wales in a tribute match for Welsh great Alun Wyn Jones.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Scott Robertson speaks to media during a press conference after being confirmed as the new All Blacks coach on March 21.

It’s also November. The All Blacks aren’t set to play again until July, when Robertson will finally oversee the team he played 23 tests for in a two-match home series against England, and a test against Fiji.

That said, while the returning All Blacks will go their separate ways this week, Robertson does have work to do in regard to filling out his staff.

It’s understood interviews for All Blacks manager, a role occupied by Darren Shand since 2004, were conducted recently.

Robertson is also yet to officially appoint his medical team, while deciding who will be his All Blacks captain remains another job to tick off.

Highly regarded strength and conditioning coach Nic Gill will remain from the Foster era, as will forwards coach Jason Ryan, who worked under Robertson at both Canterbury and the Crusaders, before Foster shoulder-tapped him in the aftermath of last year’s series loss to Ireland.

David Rogers/Getty Images Ian Foster reacts after his last match in charge of the All Blacks ended with defeat against South Africa in the World Cup final in Paris last weekend.

Ryan, former Blues coach Leon MacDonald, former Hurricanes coach Jason Holland, and former Crusaders assistant Scott Hansen shape Robertson’s coaching team.

Come Super Rugby kicking off in February, things will quickly ramp up. Not only will planning go up a gear, selection caps will go on, and the New Zealand franchises can expect visits.

An All Blacks training camp or two is also likely during the Super Rugby season.

Having guided the Crusaders to a seventh Super Rugby crown in as many years, Robertson has kept his head down since packing up his office at the Christchurch-based franchise's headquarters in July.

He took time out to holiday with his family in Fiji, before spending a few weeks on the ground in France during the World Cup.

Marlborough Express Scott Robertson pictured watching his son play for the Crusaders XV in Blenheim last month.

He wasn’t there to follow the All Blacks, rather to watch matches featuring France, South Africa, Ireland and England.

But he made headlines after former Crusaders and All Blacks teammate Justin Marshall, working as a pundit for SuperSport in South Africa, claimed Robertson had been ordered by Foster to steer clear of the All Blacks.

”All of a sudden they might want to chat to him or might want to impress him, so Ian Foster said to him...he’s not being allowed at All Blacks games,” Marshall said.

Robertson was also spotted in Blenheim last month, watching his son, Macklan, representing the junior Crusaders XV against the Hurricanes under-18s at Lansdowne Park.