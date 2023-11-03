Departed All Blacks coach Ian Foster takes swipe at NZR, media

Departing All Blacks coach Ian Foster has had a dig at New Zealand Rugby (NZR) a couple of days after officially finishing in the role.

Foster, who had urged NZR to wait until after the World Cup before making a coaching decision, was officially replaced by former Crusaders coach Scott Robertson on Wednesday, the day the beaten All Blacks arrived back in New Zealand from France.

"I wouldn't say there was a lack of trust, I just think when you think you've got a plan B in your pocket, sometimes you don't back plan A probably as much as you could,” Foster told Newstalk ZB on Friday morning.

Foster, who didn’t reapply for the job in March after NZR decided to go early in their search, had been asked if he would have done so expecting to keep the job if Robertson didn’t come along, keeping in mind he finished with a 69% win record the past four years.

He initially declined to get into it, before saying the most important thing an All Blacks coach needs is “utter confidence from your board, CEOs, all that sort of stuff”.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff All Black Ardie Savea and Ian Foste embrace at Auckland Airport on Wednesday.

“That would have been the first thing I sought to clarify before I put my name in the hat again,” Foster told Newstalk ZB.

Foster went on to make his comment regarding plan B – AKA Robertson, who was on March 21 appointed All Blacks coach through 2027.

Back home with his family, Foster plans to continue coaching, and didn’t rule out taking charge of another country when he spoke to media in France this week.

He maintains he hasn’t spoken to anyone as yet, and admitted on Friday he had refused to engage in talks after receiving interest ahead of the World Cup.

“I had a couple of options before the World Cup that I basically said, ‘if you want to talk to me, you have to wait till after the World Cup,’” Foster told Newstalk ZB.

David Rogers/Getty Images Then All Blacks coach Ian Foster reacts after their agonising 12-11 loss to South Africa in the World Cup final last weekend in Paris.

“Because I don’t want this team or, in fact, this country, thinking that I was busy trying to sort myself out before the biggest event.”

Foster went on to say the timing wasn’t ideal given the majority of once vacant jobs were now filled, which is why Robertson pushed for NZR to go early at the beginning of the year.

Having won 32 of 46 tests in charge of the All Blacks, Foster said he would consider coaching club rugby in Europe or Japan, as well as the international game – although that would take more consideration.

“But it’s immensely difficult to talk about trying to coach another country when you’ve just had 12 years with the best team in the world, and is so close to my heart and, quite frankly, I just need to breathe a little bit before I go down that path,” he told Newstalk ZB.

Foster said he was “at peace” after guiding the All Blacks to within a whisker of World Cup glory, and felt he’d left the team in a good place after introducing a host of younger players to the side the past 12 months.

Asked to describe his relationship with the public, knowing many people wanted Robertson in charge, Foster took a swipe at the media.

“The two-year contract, we had another candidate that half the people wanted, and from there that was the lens they looked at everything we did,” Foster told Newstalk ZB.

“Once people fix their minds on an opinion, it's very hard to move them. And, to be fair, I'm relaxed with that. OK, well, it doesn't change the fact we've got a job to do, and I'd like to think now they've realised that I led a group that was highly motivated, that could really produce a team that can win a World Cup.

“The support that I've had is phenomenal. I think you've got to differentiate between some factions of the media and the rugby public as two different audiences.”