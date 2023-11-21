The tragic tale of the 1995 World Cup-winning Springboks

The All Blacks perform the haka before the start of the 1995 World Cup final against the Springboks in Johannesburg.

The sudden death of former Springbok Hannes Strydom, who started the 1995 World Cup final against the All Blacks in South Africa, has added another sad postscript to one of the greatest games played between the two teams.

That match, which the Springboks won 15-12 when first five-eighth Joel Stransky kicked a drop goal in extra-time, was played in front of 62,000 people at Ellis Park in Johannesburg and was capped off by South Africa President Nelson Mandela presenting the Webb Ellis Cup to captain Francois Pienaar.

Although no tries were scored in the 1995 final, it was never going to lack drama.

First-five Andrew Mehrtens scored all the All Blacks' points, kicking three penalties and a drop goal. Stransky slotted three penalties and two drop goals

Now, 28 years later, there are only 10 survivors from the Springboks team that started against an All Blacks side captained by combative hooker Sean Fitzpatrick.

Strydom, who died in a car accident in Mpumalanga in South Africa on Monday (NZT), is the fifth Springboks player to die at a relatively young age. He was 58.

Kitch Christie, who coached the Springboks that year, also died when he was 58.

The All Blacks, and their supporters, have also had to deal with their share of heartache since that final.

Jonah Lomu, who proved a sensation on the left wing for the All Blacks, died in Auckland in November 2015. He was 40.

Lomu, who played his 63rd and final test for the All Blacks against Wales in Cardiff in late 2002, died after suffering kidney problems for around 20 years.

The list of deceased Springboks from the 1995 final makes for sobering reading.

Ruben Kruger

Flanker Kruger was 39 when he succumbed to brain cancer in South Africa in 2010.

Although captain Pienaar was propelled into the limelight after the win over the All Blacks, it would have been a major mistake to underestimate Kruger's contribution to the Springboks' cause throughout the tournament.

Kruger scored a vital try in the team's controversial win over France in the rain-drenched semifinal in Durban, and many still believe he scored against the All Blacks a week later but referee Ed Morrison didn't make the right call.

Later in the year the tough and super-fit Kruger was recognised for his contribution to the Springboks when he was named South Africa player of the year.

He made 36 test appearances between 1993 and 1999.

Joost van der Westhuizen

Although halfback van der Westhuizen didn't possess a bullet pass like All Blacks counterpart Graeme Bachop, who played the 1995 final, he was still regarded as one of the greatest No 9s to play the sport.

Van der Westhuizen was a player who possessed the confidence, determination and power to try and win games on his own. He had X-factor.

Brave and combative with the ball, and tough as nails without it, van der Westhuizen proved his value in defence on countless occasions – even against the massive Lomu in the 1995 final.

When Bachop returned to Japan after the World Cup, van der Westhuizen was to have many memorable battles with All Blacks No 9 Justin Marshall.

Van der Westhuizen was 45 when he died in Johannesburg in 2017 after a long battle with motor neurone disease.

He played 89 tests between 1993 and 2003, and scored 38 tries.

James Small

Nothing, it seemed, intimidated Small on the rugby field.

His aggressive attitude served the Springboks well when he played on the left wing in the 1995 final.

Small's fiery temperament meant he was a handful for opposition teams, although they knew that if they could get under his skin and distract him from his core roles, it could create chances for them too.

Referees also found themselves on the receiving end of Small's forked tongue.

Small became the first Springboks player to be sent off when Morrison gave him his marching orders during the second test against Australia in Brisbane in 1993.

Small was 50 when he died of a heart attack in a gentlemen's club in Johannesburg in 2019. He played 47 tests between 1992 and 1997, and scored 20 tries.

Chester Williams

Williams was 49 when he died of a heart attack in Cape Town in South Africa in 2019 - less than two months after the death of Small.

The only black player in the Springboks squad when they won the 1995 World Cup, Williams, a wing, scored four tries in the quarterfinal against Western Samoa to prove his value to his team-mates and fans throughout the Republic.

Williams, who scored 14 tries in 27 appearances for the Springboks, was a difficult player to contain due to his ability to evade defenders.

He later coached the South African sevens team.

Rassie Erasmus, who represented the Springboks as a loose forward and was later the coach of the Boks when they won the 2019 World Cup in Japan, said at the time he was shocked to learn of Williams' death shortly before that tournament.

"Many of our players were too young to remember the 1995 Rugby World Cup final,'' Erasmus said. "But they have grown up watching highlights of the final and of Chester, and know him as a rugby player who became an icon for our country.''

Hannes Strydom

Strydom, a lock, played 21 tests for the Springboks between 1993 and 1997.

Strydom, who worked as a pharmacist after he retired, packed down with Kobus Wiese in the Springboks' second row on a regular basis in 1995, and also played against the All Blacks when they won a series in South Africa for the first time in 1996.

Kitch Christie

Christie, who coached the Springboks in 1995 but was forced to stand down later in the year because of ill health, died in Pretoria in 1998 from cancer.

He was 58.