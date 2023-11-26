'It's our turn with the fern': All Blacks coach Scott Robertson gets to work

Scott Robertson, who will coach the All Blacks through to the 2027 World Cup, has already held meetings with senior All Blacks.

New All Blacks coach Scott Robertson quietly snaps his fingers when he explains how he thinks he will feel prior to his first test in charge.

When Robertson settles into his chair ahead of the All Blacks' first test against England in New Zealand next winter, his heartbeat will surely rev-up and his eyes narrow as he concentrates on the most important moment in his professional coaching career.

"Externally, I will be myself,'' Robertson says. "On the inside I will be focused. You know how well you have prepared your team, but there is also that expectation … Then there will be a couple of deep breaths.''

To emphasise his point, he clicks his digits to make a small popping sound.

"Then you go straight into game-mode. How do you win this test match? There will be a lot of excitement, a lot of adrenaline. Some positive nervousness which prepares you to perform.''

Robertson is no stranger to having to remain calm under pressure. For some coaches the process of having to make fast decisions during a game must feel like the walls are slowly folding in, and that their lungs are slowly being deprived of oxygen. That is the burden of being the boss of a top rugby team.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson celebrates with Richie Mo'unga after beating the Chiefs in Hamilton on June 24.

Get it right, and everyone wants to be your mate. Get it wrong, and the scrutiny can be intense.

When Robertson was appointed Crusaders coach in 2017, the team hadn't won a title since 2008. He did more than stop the rot. He built a dynasty. The team won Super Rugby titles each year he was in charge, before he stepped down after the win over the Chiefs in this year's final in Hamilton.

Now he's the All Blacks coach through to the 2027 World Cup, a consequence of NZ Rugby pulling the trigger early and appointing him ahead of the recent global tournament in France because it knew that if waited until after the event, Robertson would have already signed with an offshore organisation.

Although less than a month has passed since the All Blacks were beaten 12-11 by the Springboks in the World Cup final in Paris, Robertson has been busy since replacing predecessor Ian Foster.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus (left) consoles All Blacks coach Ian Foster after the Boks won the World Cup final in Paris.

There have been Zoom meetings with his team of assistants, he's met the staff in NZ Rugby's office in Wellington, and plans to do the same for those domiciled in Auckland soon, and will front the board next month.

He's yet to make a call on who will be his captain.

Sam Cane, when available, was Foster's preferred skipper during his 2020-23 tenure. The openside flanker won't play for the Chiefs next year because he will take a sabbatical and play for Japanese club Suntory.

Given Robertson has a good working relationship with Scott Barrett, who replaced Sam Whitelock as Crusaders skipper in 2020, he may be tempted to ask the workaholic lock, one of the All Blacks' best players this year, to be his skipper.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images All Blacks captain Sam Cane was red carded during the World Cup final against the Springboks.

"I am trying to give a little bit of a runway post-World Cup before I start having conversations around captains,'' Robertson said.

"I think it is important - around respect. I have talked to all the senior All Blacks, I have spent around an hour, or two, chatting around what they learned from the World Cup.

"I am starting to build an understanding, and what they think is really important is what they want to protect. But what do we need to evolve, on and off the field? They have had time to reflect, and they have been honest, which has been great.''

1 NEWS The team touched down at Auckland International Airport this afternoon after more than two months on the road which ended with Sunday's painful loss.

No 8 Ardie Savea, recently named World Rugby's men's player of the year, has previously captained the All Blacks but won't represent the Hurricanes next season because he will play for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Japan.

Robertson has to assemble a fresh team ahead of the first test of the two tests against England. Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo'unga, Shannon Frizell, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala and Leicester Fainga'anuku, all members of the World Cup squad, have all signed with offshore clubs.

Daniel Jayo/Getty Images Beauden Barrett could sign a long-term deal with NZ Rugby if he doesn’t want to return to Japan.

Beauden Barrett has also signed to play for the Toyota Verblitz club in Japan, but there's been discussions with NZ Rugby about returning on a multi-year contract.

The decision by first five-eighth Mo'unga to sign a three-year deal with Japanese club Toshiba Brave Lupus means Robertson has to find a replacement No 10, with Damian McKenzie the logical successor.

Test centurion Barrett, who started at fullback for the All Blacks during the World Cup, but has played the majority of his international career at No 10, could potentially be a valuable asset for the new coach.

Robertson said if Barrett was available, he would welcome the chance to throw his name into the selection mix.

"Look, the guys who have played in Japan have come back and played good rugby. He's hugely experienced, and it doesn't matter where you are, you have to play well,'' Robertson said.

"That's what All Blacks do. That was the message to him. Play well, we will watch you from afar, we will give you feedback and keep connected.''

Aurelien Morissard/AP First-five Richie Mo’unga has signed a three-year deal to play in Japan.

As for Mo'unga, who recently reiterated he is fully committed to Toshiba, Robertson could say little: "It's status quo, for now.''

During the World Cup, forwards coach Jason Ryan, the only member of Foster's coaching staff to be invited to join Robertson's crew, lamented the loss of Frizell who had signed with Toshiba and said he hoped the blindside flanker would return to New Zealand.

Robertson echoed those sentiments: "We are always talking to agents. He is a quality player. We would love to have him playing in the All Blacks jersey, yeah.''

A fresh broom has been pushed through the majority of the All Blacks’ support staff, although strength and conditioning coach Nic Gill has been retained. Long-term managers Darren Shand and Gilbert Enoka, the latter was also a respected mental skills coach, have finished-up.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Long serving manager and mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka has left the All Blacks.

Highlanders manager Paul McLaughlan, who has previously worked on the international circuit with the Wallabies, will be the new All Blacks manager.

"The old detective, mate, he has had 27 years in the police.'Moose' has got an incredible story,'' Robertson enthused.

"He has been under 10 head coaches from Eddie Jones to Dave Rennie to Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown. He has been at the Wallabies for the last four years, been highly experienced, and respected.''

Robertson, a former All Blacks loose forward, is proud that he has spent all of his professional coaching career living in Christchurch; that began with Canterbury, and he also spent a couple of years as the NZ under-20 coach.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Scott Robertson was appointed All Blacks coach in March after NZ Rugby decided to name Ian Foster’s successor before the World Cup.

When he grew up in Tauranga, and attended Mt Maunganui College, he loved rugby and surfing. After a season with Bay of Plenty in 1995, he moved to Christchurch to play for the Crusaders and Canterbury.

In late 2003 Robertson shifted to France to earn his coin, and later had a stint in Japan. Then it was back to Christchurch, and his Sumner club, where he began wrapping his head around the art of coaching.

Nothing was handed to Robertson on a plate. It was his former Crusaders coach Robbie Deans who told him to get back to the game's grassroots. Deans didn't want Robertson to fall into the trap of coaching from a "cameo perspective'', something he believed was a risk for former professional players who could be guilty of searching for shortcuts.

Deans urged Robertson to be brave, and humble, enough to serve his apprenticeship and learn everything about the craft of dealing with players.

Mark Round Scott Robertson played 23 tests for the All Blacks.

Preparing amateurs for games on muddy grounds in the depths of a Christchurch winter was hardly glamorous, but Deans said it was hard to put a value on helping those who play the sport of love, not money.

Even as his career with the Crusaders took-off, Robertson remained a regular sight on the sidelines as a spectator when club games were played in Christchurch.

This year Robertson was surprised, and stoked, to be contacted by Aleda, an organisation that works with leaders of industry, sport, education and the arts, and for the last couple of months has logged into Zooms to drill into the knowledge of some of the world's most high-profile sports mentors from the English Premier League, NBA, and NFL.

They include Arsenal's Mikel ​Arteta​, the Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr, the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay and the New York Liberty's Sandy Brondello.

Steven Senne/AP Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

"I was like, hang on, okay what an honour. Steve Kerr - what an absolute gentleman; very insightful, very deep thinker,'' Robertson said.

"He deals with a global superstar like Steph Curry and talks to him like he's his son. It's remarkable the connections and the care that people have for that organisation, just like I do here.''

To succeed during the playing season, those coaches reinforced the need to "win the off-season''; they also talked about planning, how to view a game, what game models they use, and how they look after themselves personally.

"It is the most insightful thing I have done in a long time. It is an incredible learning process, I have never met them formally, but I will go and visit them. They are high profile coaches on the biggest stages and heavily critiqued. But they are hugely focused on individual development.''

Owen Humphreys/AP Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta.

For rugby professionals, especially the older heads, the routine of training and playing year-in and year-out, can be a grind.

Robertson spices things up with his theming, and telling stories. He wants his players to enjoy coming to work.

"That story-telling part of it is a part of me. And the All Blacks, the whakataki​, the story, is a big part of it. How do we enhance the legacy, it is an amazing jersey, it is an amazing team and integral part of who we are.

"My chance as the head coach is to own the path that is in front of us now before we hand it over. We are just guardians and custodians of that.

"In my term I will definitely tell a story that will connect us and share a story of who we are and where we have come from. And, more importantly, how do we enhance the jersey? It is our turn with the fern.''