'Open to all information': All Blacks coach Scott Robertson keen to learn from old foes

New All Blacks coach Scott Robertson (right) is looking forward to Clayton McMillan inviting him into the Chiefs set-up.

New All Blacks coach Scott Robertson wants his visits to Super Rugby franchises to benefit himself, and his new team, as much as the sides he once considered arch-rivals.

A key part of Robertson's brief as All Blacks coach will be to build relationships with coaches of the five Super Rugby clubs around New Zealand, and, amongst other things, discuss how players will be managed ahead of the domestic tests against England (two) and Fiji next winter.

When Robertson coached the Crusaders between 2017 and 2023, he was curious about what it would be like to peer into the backyard of those organisations that wanted to knock his team off its perch.

He will soon get his chance.

Walking into the Chiefs set-up shapes as one of the highlights for Robertson. Because in recent seasons, with Clayton McMillan in charge, they have been one of the Crusaders' most feared opponents.

The Chiefs beat the Crusaders twice in the round-robin this year, and were favourites to win the final but stumbled to a 25-20 defeat to the defending champions in Hamilton.

"I know Clayton well,'' Robertson says. "He was actually really warm and said 'we are looking forward to you coming on to our whare​, and connecting'. And so am I. I have always wondered what it would be like to go into a Super camp [for another team].''

Robertson visited a variety of sports organisations around the world during his tenure at the Crusaders, and NRL coach Melbourne Storm's Craig Bellamy invited him into his coach’s box.

But, when it came to Super Rugby franchises, they were strictly off-limits. Now Robertson is looking forward to peering under their bonnets, keen to glean any knowledge that benefits the All Blacks.

"To see what it looks like, how do they run their weeks, how do they run their leadership, how do they prepare their team to perform?'' Robertson said.

"That is the part I am really excited about, too, because I am going to learn from them. Everyone has got parts that are unique.''

Christophe Ena/AP Ian Foster coached the All Blacks between 2020 and 2023.

Since replacing Ian Foster, who departed after the World Cup in France, Robertson has been in the final throes of finalising a management team that would number around 20.

His preparation would involve monitoring players who participated in the World Cup, as well as fringe players that have the potential to make their test debuts.

During this year’s Super Rugby season, any All Blacks picked for the previous year’s northern tour weren't allowed to play more than six games in succession. Robertson indicated he was still working through the finer details of his strategy.

"We will assess all the All Blacks that have been at the World Cup,'' Robertson said. "And then we will have a group of players that are on the periphery that we will watch. And Super teams will be told who we are watching.''

Robertson plans to watch England play Ireland in the Six Nations next year, and visit NZ Rugby's major commercial partners such Ineos, adidas​ and Altrad who are based in the northern hemisphere.

LAWRENCE SMITH Beauden Barrett will play in Japan next year, but could yet re-sign a long-term deal with NZ Rugby.

While there's a chance test centurion Beauden Barrett may re-sign a long-term deal with NZ Rugby after a season in Japan, losing key Aaron Smith, Richie Mo'unga, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Shannon Frizell will force Robertson to field a revamped team from the one that lost 12-11 to the Springboks in the World Cup final.

Robertson said he wants to wait before deciding who will be his captain.

The knowledge he gathered from watching round-robin games during the global event in France will help in what he calls the "art of being prepared''. The former All Blacks forward says every test is like a Super Rugby knock-out game.

"At test level it is different. Having been at the World Cup, they are bigger bodies, there are more small moments that have big margins on them,'' Robertson noted.

"The kicking game is so critical, the defensive game and the discipline. So how can you embed those core things early? You can be open to all information or be really, really clear.

"The error rate is much lower [than Super Rugby], and they are bigger, stronger and faster athletes who are highly skilled. The margins are small, so you have to prepare for them.

"It is like finals footy.''