Sam Cane wants NZR to consider allowing overseas players to represent All Blacks

All Blacks captain Sam Cane in action against Ireland during their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in France in October.

Sam Cane is the latest to suggest New Zealand Rugby (NZR) should at least consider allowing players plying their trade overseas to be eligible for All Blacks selection.

The All Blacks captain under now former coach Ian Foster made the call this week, having started his stint with Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath.

While Cane is set to miss the Chiefs’ 2024 Super Rugby campaign, he will return to New Zealand and be available for the All Blacks’ first tests under new coach Scott Robertson in July.

But others, such as pivot Richie Mo’unga, who has signed a multi-year deal in Japan, are not eligible under current rules.

"A lot of the Springboks have shown the ability to play in League One and go back to international rugby fairly quickly and continue to play their best," Cane said at a news conference in Tokyo when asked if it was time for a rule change.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Cane said if Kiwis could return from overseas stints firing on all cylinders, then “maybe that conversation can be had".

Aurelien Morissard/AP All Black Richie Mo’unga has signed a three-year deal in Japan and won’t be available to play for his country as it stands.

The subject has long been contentious, with some in favour of the move, and others concerned it would prompt a wave of departures and ravage New Zealand’s Super Rugby franchises.

Shortly after being appointed as Foster’s replacement, Scott Robertson said he was open to having conversations in regard to change.

That prompted a response from Foster, who admitted it made “some academic sense” from an All Blacks’ perspective, but said it would be a “disaster” as a whole.

“We’ve got a Super Rugby competition which has fed our national team for many many years. I don’t think the Super Rugby competition is perfect at the moment, it needs a bit of work, but it is the development path, it’s where we actually develop our players, where we’re able to work with the franchises in that space, and I think we need to make sure we’re selling that product to the public, and we’re growing our young players with our older players around them.”

1 NEWS The team touched down at Auckland International Airport this afternoon after more than two months on the road which ended with Sunday's painful loss.

Cane said he had spoken to Robertson since the former Crusaders coach took over from Foster on November 1, but would not be drawn on whether he expected to keep the captaincy.

"I know the All Blacks coaches will be keeping an eye on some of us boys over here, so sole focus will just be to play well and try to improve," he said.