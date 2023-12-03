He's back: Beauden Barrett's return sealed as Blues sign on to secure All Blacks star

Beauden Barrett just missed winning a second World Cup in France, but will be back for one more crack.

Beauden Barrett’s potentially pivotal return to New Zealand rugby has finally been green-lighted, with the Blues coming on board as the all-important Super Rugby part of the equation in a groundbreaking new deal.

Stuff understands Barrett’s new contract with New Zealand Rugby and the Blues, with a significant third-party contribution once again, is set to be revealed as early as this week after taking some time to get over the line. It will take him through until the 2027 World Cup, and give new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson a valuable veteran option at No 10 in the post-Richie Mo’unga era.

The Blues declined to comment on the negotiations.

The 32-year-old, 123-test All Black is on a one-season deal with Toyota Verblitz in Japan’s League One competition, but has made no secret of his desire to continue to chase his ambitions in the Kiwi game once that comes to a close.

Barrett told Stuff last February, ahead of the ‘23 Super Rugby Pacific season, that he was chasing a new deal that would allow him to return after his second stint in Japan for one more World Cup cycle. “The proposal at this stage is to come back for three years,” Barrett said then of a decision that would hinge on how he felt after the World Cup.

It has clearly taken some time to nut out the various threads of the new contract that could see Barrett threaten Sam Whitelock’s All Blacks test cap mark of 153. But it’s understood all parties are now aligned and ready to go public.

NZ Rugby made it clear in a call with media on November 9 that the “intention” was for the veteran playmaker to return post-Japan, though pointed out some aspects of the proposed new deal still had to be finalised.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Beauden Barrett is set to return to New Zealand rugby to likely battle it out with Damian McKenzie at No 10.

But sources close to the negotiations have confirmed the Blues have now signed off on their part of the arrangement, getting it over the line. The Super Rugby franchise’s contribution cannot be overstated, with a significant third-party investment a key part of Barrett’s return, as it had been in his initial move north from the Hurricanes.

Stuff understands talks only seriously began once Barrett got his head around his own motivations after the World Cup in France, where the All Blacks were pipped 12-11 by the Springboks in a contentious and enthralling final. Understandably, that took a little while.

Barrett, who played well at fullback in France until an indifferent performance in the final, had to convince himself first that he still had the desire and ability to go another cycle. “He wanted to make sure he still had the music in him,” was how one source described Barrett’s mindset.

NZ Rugby’s part in the new deal was relatively straightforward once Robertson made it clear he saw value in having the veteran as part of his All Blacks group going forward. It’s likely he’s viewed by the new coach more as a No 10 than fullback, where he has played much of the last half-dozen years in the international arena.

With Mo’unga gone seemingly permanently on a three-year deal at Toshiba, Barrett’s defection as well would have left a significant hole at first five, with Damian McKenzie and Stephen Perofeta the next two cabs off the rank.

McKenzie has experience but has started just five of his 47 internationals at No 10, while the 26-year-old Perofeta featured in just three tests in his rookie campaign in 2022, and was bypassed in World Cup year. Crusaders pivot Fergus Burke is also considered a potential contender, but is still very early in his development.

It’s not clear at this stage what Robertson’s thinking is at No 10 but he told Stuff in a November interview he would welcome the chance to throw Barrett’s name into the selection mix. He would be available for the 2024 test season under the terms of the new deal.

“The guys who have played in Japan have come back and played good rugby. He's hugely experienced, and it doesn't matter where you are, you have to play well,” Robertson said.

“That was the message to him. Play well, we will watch you from afar, we will give you feedback and keep connected.”

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Beauden Barrett scored a try in the final in Paris but came up just short of a second World Cup triumph.

Barrett’s return shapes as equally important for the Blues who carefully weighed the upside of having the world-class playmaker involved again (he is considered an outstanding role model for younger players at the franchise, as well as a game-changer on the field) versus the significant investment required at a time when Super Rugby franchises are being asked to dig deeper and deeper to keep top talent in New Zealand.

NZ Rugby’s commitment to driving the growth of Super Rugby Pacific was also sought at a time a new joint venture has recently been agreed on with the Australians. The Blues require the competition to flourish to continue to make the investments being asked of them.

The Auckland outfit also had to be assured of Barrett’s commitment levels very much in the twilight of his career. It’s understood they received the assurances sought.

The Blues will run with Perofeta and promising youngster Lucas Cashmore as their No 10s for the 2024 season, but Barrett’s return for ‘25-27 would significantly enhance prospects as they look to take the final step to the championship plateau under new coach Vern Cotter.