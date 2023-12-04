New All Blacks coach Scott Robertson hails re-signing of Beauden Barrett

Beauden Barrett will remain in New Zealand rugby through 2027 after signing a new contract for post-Japan.

Incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, recognising a heck of an insurance policy when he sees one, has hailed the retention of star playmaker Beauden Barrett in the New Zealand game following his second stint playing in Japan in 2024.

After Monday’s official confirmation of Barrett’s re-signing, first reported by Stuff on Sunday, and first raised by Barrett as far back as February this year, the new All Blacks coach heartily endorsed the groundbreaking deal that will see Barrett retained in the New Zealand game through to the end of the 2027 season, and a potential fourth tilt at the World Cup.

Barrett is playing the upcoming 2023-24 Japan League One season with Toyota Verblitz, but will return to New Zealand soon after and will be available for the All Blacks later this year under his new deal with NZ Rugby. He also played the 2021 season in Japan (for Suntory Sungoliath) as part of a sabbatical clause in his then contract.

As reported by Stuff on Sunday, Barrett will also resume his Super Rugby Pacific career with the Auckland-based Blues from 2025, with the franchise providing a key component of the financial package that will keep the two-time world player of the year in the New Zealand rugby mix.

It’s a key re-signing for both the Blues and the All Blacks, which Robertson recognised in the wake of the announcement. With incumbent national No 10 Richie Mo’unga committed to a three-year deal in Japan with the Toshiba Brave Lupus, Barrett’s retention gives the new All Blacks coach some valuable experience in the first-receiver position.

“Beauden brings an enormous amount of class to the table,” said Robertson. “He is the second most-capped All Black back in history for a reason and to have his knowledge and experience in our game is a reflection of his loyalty.”

Barrett, of course, is equally adept at both first five and fullback, though it’s in the former position that Robertson might be more inclined to use him.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Beauden Barrett will return to the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific for 2025 and beyond.

It’s highly likely Robertson will return star outside back Will Jordan to his preferred fullback position, where he played so successfully under the new national coach at the Crusaders, which would leave Barrett to cover No 10 alongside the likes of talented utility Damian McKenzie and rising young Blues and Taranaki playmaker Stephen Perofeta.

It will be interesting to see whether Robertson can revive Barrett’s career in the first five-eighths position, after he largely stagnated there under the guidance of Ian Foster who finally admitted defeat an shifted the talented game-changer to the No 15 role.

Barrett said his decision, first flagged at the start of the year, reflected his desire to continue to represent New Zealand on the global stage.

“It’s a huge privilege to put on the black jersey and one I will never take for granted,” he said. “I’m still really passionate about playing alongside my brothers Scott and Jordie ... so [I’m] looking forward to adding value where I can on my return from Japan.”

Blues boss Andrew Hore, who worked hard to put together a significant Super Rugby Pacific component of Barrett’s new deal, said the franchise was delighted to have such an influential figure back after his second stint in Japan.

“Beauden is one of rugby’s good people and treats everyone with respect,” said Hore. “He’s been a key driver for many of our social projects and community work over the last few years, and is someone who’s prepared to share his views in the team environment for the greater good.

“We know Beauden feels he has unfinished business here at the Blues and we’re confident he will come back with fire in the belly to take the club forward on and off the field.”

Barrett said he had no hesitation in re-upping with the Blues in the quest to return the franchise to the championship level.

“For my family and I, Auckland has now become our home, although Taranaki will always be in my heart,” he said. “I have enjoyed my time with the Blues and I know we can achieve results that reflect the talent we have in the squad.

“I’m still hugely motivated to win championships with this team and that is where my focus lies. I have met some great people who support the Blues and we share the same vision for this team.”