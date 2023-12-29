Five All Blacks set to flourish in 2024 under new head coach Scott Robertson

Will Jordan has been outstanding as a wing for the All Blacks. Could he be even better at fullback?

New coach, new era, new broom. The All Blacks under Scott Robertson will be notably different to Ian Foster’s group who went so close to an unlikely World Cup triumph in France in 2023 as the master Super Rugby mentor takes an intriguing first step on to the international stage.

That’s a given. Robertson has lost eight established members of Foster’s World Cup squad for starters, with record-breaking lock duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, and top halves pairing Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga among those now plying their trade offshore and stepping away from the international arena.

It’s a significant group.The aforementioned quartet alone (with Retallick, Smith and Mo’unga all on long-term deals in Japan, and Whitelock in France) account for a collective 443 test caps, and were important senior figures in Foster’s squad that went all the way to the World Cup final at Stade de France.

But it doesn’t end there. Foster’s starting No 6 Shannon Frizell and veteran hooker Dane Coles have also joined the Japan exodus, while powerhouse back Leicester Fainga’anuku and veteran prop Nepo Laulala have also headed to France, where they join recent All Blacks such as Jack Goodhue, Brad Weber and Pita Gus Sowakula.

That leaves Robertson with key changes to make as he looks to stamp his own mark on this new era of All Blacks rugby. This free-spirited, forward-thinker will have his ideas on talent too, and how it translates into the test arena, and will be eager to establish his own identity in the national setup.

So, here are five players who look set to flourish in 2024 under the stewardship of Razor Robertson:

Will Jordan (Crusaders)

The 25-year-old backline wiz has already played 31 tests since his 2020 debut, and a dazzling return of 31 tries reflects a decent fist made of the challenges thus far.

But Jordan has started 26 of those internationals on the right wing, and just one (the 2023 Bledisloe in Dunedin) in his preferred fullback position. That looks set to change under Robertson who understands better than most Jordan’s effectiveness in the roving No 15 role, and his value with the shackles off.

Expect Robertson to view his Crusaders difference-maker as a fullback, and give him a chance to establish himself in the custodian’s role. The new coach will back himself to get the best out of a guy who always fronted for him at franchise level, and build his back three around a young man given the licence to thrill.

Jordan did not have the best of World Cup finals, and appeared rattled by the defensive presence of the Boks. But before that he had been electric as he equalled the tournament record try-haul alongside the great Jonah Lomu, Julian Savea and Bryan Habana. Four more years in his favoured jumper, and expect him to be well solidified in that special company.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Ethan Blackadder shapes as a potentially important figure in the reshaped All Blacks loose trio.

Ethan Blackadder (Crusaders)

If ever a young man deserved an unobstructed run to prove himself in rugby’s ultimate arena, it’s this son of a gun from Tasman.

After making a promising All Blacks debut in 2021, appearing in nine tests and starting five, the rugged loose forward spent much of the next two years battling injury (shoulder, calf and quad) and struggling to get back on the paddock.

Eventually he shook off a recurring calf issue to earn a late callup to the World Cup squad. Even then he only took the field once (as a replacement against Uruguay) with the established loosies staying injury-free.

It could be that, if he can stay healthy, Blackadder finally gets his chance under a coach who knows him well. What position is the big question for a man who can slide effectively between all three?

Well, the All Blacks need a new starting No 6, so that might be as good a place as any, though it’s likely openside also becomes contestable, depending on where Robertson sees Ardie Savea’s best spot. Samipeni Finau is also in the mix. Wherever they play him, a fit Blackadder would bring combativeness, physical presence and a hard edge to the loose trio. A full Super Rugby Pacific campaign will help his cause.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Talented halfback Cam Roigard put on quite a show at the World Cup, before falling into Ian Foster’s bad books.

Cam Roigard (Hurricanes)

It was one of the great mysteries of the World Cup. What the heck happened in France to put this impressive young halfback in Ian Foster’s bad books?

Sure, there was a defensive deficiency or two, but he had been mightily impressive in starts against Namibia and Uruguay and off the bench against Italy through pool play. Then that was that, and Fin Christie was preferred as Aaron Smith’s backup through the knockout stages.

Roigard, at just 23, appears to be a young man with the rugby world at his feet. He has an exciting package of skills, is a robust and destructive runner, has a lethal left boot and looks for all money a fellow with the range of skills to be very, very good indeed. He must be the frontrunner to grab Smith’s starting No 9 jersey.

Backing up his standout Super Rugby campaign of ‘23 will be his first task, and some hearty in-house competition from a fit-again TJ Perenara should keep him honest there. But it’s hard to see how Robertson does not have him a pencilled in starter for ‘24, and beyond.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Scott Barrett has led the Crusaders to some special feats? Is he set to do likewise with the All Blacks.

Scott Barrett (Crusaders)

Now those old dogs Whitelock and Retallick have gone, Scooter Barrett is not only New Zealand’s form second-rower but the senior All Black lock and an automatic selection. It’s also hard to see how Robertson doesn’t anoint him captain as well, given their cast-iron relationship in that role already established at the Crusaders.

Barrett had a heck of a ‘23, guiding the Crusaders to yet another Super Rugby triumph in testing circumstances, and then emerging as probably the All Blacks’ second most important forward behind the great Ardie Savea. With his size, impact, consistency and skills, he shapes as a vital figure in the next cycle, and Robertson will back himself to squeeze even more out of the big bruiser.

His only shortcoming? If he’s to be Razor’s skipper, and the face of the All Blacks, he must make more of an effort with his media obligations.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Can Chiefs flyer Emoni Narawa emerge as a starting All Blacks wing under Scott Robertson?

Emoni Narawa (Chiefs)

If Jordan moves to fullback, as expected, then there appears to be an opening on the wing alongside Mark Telea who surely retains his spot.

With Fainga’anuku also out the exit door, it looks a good scramble, wth Caleb Clarke, Shaun Stevenson and maybe even a fit-again Sevu Reece all with the pedigree to contend. Others will also emerge. This is the wing we are talking about.

But look no further than Chiefs flyer Narawa for the early favourite, especially if he can back up on his standout ‘23 Super Rugby campaign. The 24-year-old speedster played his way into the national reckoning but was undone by a back injury that hampered his availability. Still, he ticks a lot of boxes as a finisher and line-breaker.

Robertson will assuredly want to take a close-up look, especially if the strapping wing can round out aspects such as defence, high-ball work and involvements as he adds to his repertoire. One to get excited about.