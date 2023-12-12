Veteran halfback TJ Perenara vows to fight for All Blacks test jersey

The Hurricanes and All Blacks halfback is aiming to be ready for the Super Rugby Pacific opener after a frustrating injury layoff.

TJ Perenara wants back in the All Blacks.

After rupturing his Achilles tendon in the final minutes of the test against England in London in November last year, the 80-test halfback was forced to stay away from the rugby fields and rehabilitate an injury that required two operations.

Now Perenara is out to prove he still possesses the skills to compete at the highest level, and fill the void created by Aaron Smith since he left New Zealand after the World Cup to play in Japan.

To convince new coach Scott Robertson he deserves a place in his All Blacks squad, Perenara has to prove he's equal, or better, than Cam Roigard and Finlay Christie who were Smith’s deputies at the global tournament in France.

Highlanders No 9 Folau Fakatava, who played two tests last year, is another option for Robertson.

But Perenara's biggest obstacle to getting back in black may be the man training alongside him in Wellington.

Getty Images TJ Perenara receives medical attention after rupturing his Achilles tendon at Twickenham in November last year.

Hurricanes team-mate Roigard, who made his test debut this year and was surprisingly overlooked for the playoff games during the World Cup, showcased his ability to hunt for tries by scoring three five-pointers in the pool games against Namibia and Uruguay.

If Robertson wants a running halfback, Roigard is a red-hot option. Which means the latter's duel with Perenara for the No 9 jersey, as the Hurricanes hunt for their first title since 2016, shapes as one of the biggest talking points ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Perenara, who resisted offers to play overseas, says he understands there will be a lot of debate about the rivalry, but believes they can help each other to impress Robertson.

"I think we have a unique opportunity to be the best two No 9s in the country, at the one club,'' Perenara, who turns 32 on January 23, said.

"And to have that dynamic working together, whatever that looks like out on the field, I think that is important for us winning this competition.

"A lot of people and media might try and shape this as a competition against each other in a negative way. But it will be competitive, both of us want to play big minutes which is a good thing. But both of us want the other person to be playing really well, too.''

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post TJ Perenara, who has played 80 tests, wants to play for the All Blacks again.

In 2022 Roigard, 23, made six appearances as a substitute for the Hurricanes, with Jamie Booth and Perenara ahead of him as the preferred starters. With Perenara injured this season, Roigard weaponised the Hurricanes' attack with his ability to accelerate into even the smallest of gaps.

Brad Weber, now in France, is another experienced All Black to have been removed from the pool of No 9s in New Zealand.

If Robertson wants an experienced head, Perenara, who is contracted to NZ Rugby through to the end of 2025, could be a contender.

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw, who replaced Jason Holland after he joined Robertson's coaching staff, may elect to rotate his No 9s to manage their minutes but Perenara made it clear he was there to compete for a starter’s position.

David Rogers/Getty Images TJ Perenara dives to score a try against Namibia during a World Cup pool game in Tokyo in 2019.

When asked about Roigard, Perenara was effusive: "Cam had a fantastic year ... He was one of the top performing No 9s in our country, and maybe the world.''

Perenara says his Achilles is functioning at 70% and hopes it improves when the Hurricanes return to training early next month. Their first competition game will be against the Western Force in Perth on February 23.

When Perenara suffered the injury at Twickenham, he initially thought a team-mate had booted him as he attempted to charge down a conversion by England's Marcus Smith during the 25-all draw.

"I thought someone had kicked me in the back of the leg, and I turned around and Hoskins [Sotutu) was there,'' Perenara said.

"I had a go at him. He said 'I didn't touch you'.''