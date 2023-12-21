Serial winner Ardie Savea voted All Blacks player of the year by his peers

Ardie Savea and other professional rugby players will be required to wear a $700 mouthguard with a microchip, as of next year.

The accolades just keep on coming for rampaging No 8 Ardie Savea.

Already crowned World Rugby’s and New Zealand Rugby’s men’s player of the year, Savea has added another award after being voted 2023 All Black of the year by his peers.

In nabbing the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association (NZRPA) All Blacks player of the year award, he edged Scott Barrett, Jordie Barrett and Aaron Smith.

It comes a week after Savea won the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial award for the second time, while he was also named the All Blacks’ best player for the third consecutive year at the New Zealand Rugby awards.

Savea, who will miss the Hurricanes’ Super Rugby campaign while he takes a Japanese sabbatical in 2024, was in October chosen ahead of Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth, France halfback Antoine Dupont and Ireland centre Bundee Aki as world men’s player of the year.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Liana Mikaele-Tu'u had an outstanding year for the Black Ferns.

The 30-year-old, who is contracted to NZR through 2025, wasn’t the only player to win twice within the space of a week.

Named best Black Ferns player last week, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u beat out Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy du Plessis and Katelyn Vaha’akolo to win be crowned NZRPA’s Black Fern of the year.

AT A GLANCE

All Blacks Player of the Year: Ardie Savea

Black Ferns Player of the Year: Liana Mikaele-Tu'u

Sevens men’s player of the year: Leroy Carter

Sevens women’s player of the year: Jorja Miller

All Blacks XV player of the year: Stephen Perofeta

NPC player of the year: Billy Harmon (Canterbury)

Farah Palmer Cup player of the year: Martha Mataele (Canterbury)

Men’s young player of the year: Noah Hotham (Crusaders and Tasman)

Women’s young player of the year: Angelica Mekemeke Vahai (Auckland)