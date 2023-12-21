Crusaders assistant Tamati Ellison joins Razor's All Blacks staff

Tamati Ellison will continue to work for the Crusaders.

New All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has again dug into the Crusaders to complete his management team.

Assistant coach Tamati Ellison, who Robertson brought on board in 2021 when he was Crusaders head coach, has joined his All Blacks team as a contact skills coach.

Touted as a future Crusaders head coach, Ellison will continue to work as an assistant coach for the reigning Super Rugby champions under new coach Rob Penney.

That’s unlike Scott Hansen, who this year finished up with the Crusaders to join Robertson’s team ahead of his first year in charge of the national side.

In finalising Robertson’s team, New Zealand Rugby also on Thursday confirmed the man known as “Razor” had plucked long-time Crusaders doctor Martin Swan out of the Christchurch-based franchise.

It’s understood the Crusaders are set to confirm his replacement in the New Year.

Robertson’s 2024 management group includes seven members from the Ian Foster era, while eight have experience with senior international teams, and 11 have come from Super Rugby Pacific management roles in 2023.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images New All Blacks doctor Martin Swan, right, pictured helping Crusaders wing Sevu Reece during this year’s Super Rugby campaign.

“We strongly believe that these are the best people to carry the All Blacks’ legacy forward and enhance it further in the coming years,” NZR general manager professional rugby Chris Lendrum said in a statement.

“We have worked closely with Scott and his team in creating some new roles and are excited to see what this group can achieve.”

Ellison, a four-test All Black, will focus on the tackle and breakdown area in his new role, joining fellow assistant coaches Jason Holland (backs), Jason Ryan (forwards), Leon MacDonald (attack) and Hansen (defence).

Former Crusaders, All Blacks and Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith will support this group as a performance coach.

As previously reported, Paul McLaughlan, a former police sergeant who has previously managed the Highlanders and Wallabies, is the team manager.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Tamati Ellison pictured speaking to media shortly after he was named new Crusaders assistant coach under Scott Robertson, right, in 2021.

Widely known as “Moose,” he also spent five years with the New Zealand under-20 team and had several seasons with the Otago NPC and age group teams.

McLaughlan will be joined in a senior management role by Megan Compain, who takes on a newly created role as the team’s Commercial Manager.

Ceri Evans, a consultant psychiatrist, takes the role of head of leadership and mental performance. The former All White brings plenty of high performance experience to the table, having been involved with the All Blacks since 2010 as well as Formula One and NBA teams.

“I’d like to welcome everyone to what is a special team of highly skilled individuals,” Roberston said in a statement.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Leon MacDonald, left, and Scott Robertson will work together again with the All Blacks.

“It is a real privilege to represent our country, and I’m proud of the group that we have assembled. They are all at the top of their craft and bring some incredible expertise with them.

“I know how hard each person has been working, and will continue to work, as we build towards our first season together. A massive focus for us is to do the jersey proud and build on an amazing legacy.”

AT A GLANCE

Scott Robertson (Head Coach)

Jason Ryan (Assistant Coach - Forwards)

Leon MacDonald (Assistant Coach - Attack)

Scott Hansen (Assistant Coach - Defence)

Jason Holland (Assistant Coach - Backs)

Tamati Ellison (Contact Skills Coach)

Wayne Smith (Performance Coach)

Jamie Hamilton (Head Performance Analyst)

Al Beeton (Assistant Performance Analyst)

Jon Gardner (Assistant Performance Analyst)

Ceri Evans (Head of Leadership + Mental Performance)

Nic Gill (Head of Performance)

Adam Hay (Performance Scientist)

Martin Swan (Doctor)

Karl McDonald (Lead Physiotherapist)

Teresa Te Tamaki (Assistant Physiotherapist)

Kat Darry (Dietician)

Paul McLaughlan (Team Manager)

Megan Compain (Commercial Manager)

James Iversen (Logistics Manager)

Matt Manukia (Communications Manager)

Bianca Thiel (Operations Manager)

Paula Powlesland (Business Manager)