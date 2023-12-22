All Blacks coach Scott Robertson locks-in staff but captain yet to be revealed

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and NZ Rugby have named the management staff for 2024 but a captain has yet to be revealed.

ANALYSIS: When the players walk into the first All Blacks camp next year they may take comfort from knowing Scott Robertson and NZ Rugby haven't completely redecorated the joint.

The arrival of new coach Robertson, who confirmed his 22-strong management team on Thursday, hasn't coincided with him and his employer embarking on a purge and sacking every staff member who worked under predecessor Ian Foster.

To do so would have been unwise.

Although an exodus of experienced players means Robertson has no option but to make changes to his first All Blacks squad, he will likely retain a large contingent that served under Foster at the World Cup in France.

Those players may each possess their own unique set of skills, while collectively offering the crucial intellectual property required to win test matches.

It's in the best interests of the established players to form a good relationship with Robertson. He, in turn, will know it will be foolish not to accept their feedback.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Tamati Ellison will join the All Blacks coaching staff as a contact skills coach.

And when those old heads roll in to work they will likely appreciate being able to look around the staff and see people they can trust.

Seven members were a part of the previous All Blacks management team that operated under Foster.

This includes forward coach Jason Ryan, strength and conditioning coach Nic Gill and head performance analyst Jamie Hamilton.

Sir Wayne Smith, who assisted Sir Graham Henry and Sir Steve Hansen when the All Blacks won the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, and also guided the Black Ferns to a world title last year, is in the newly-minted role of performance coach.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Wayne Smith will be the All Blacks performance coach from 2024.

Ceri Evans is the head of leadership and mental performance, and has previously worked with the All Blacks.

One of the most important roles in the All Blacks machine is manager. Ex-policeman Paul McLaughlan, who also managed the Wallabies, replaces Darren Shand. That is a big responsibility.

Players who haven't worked under Robertson may feel nervous if named in the squad to play England in a two-test series in New Zealand next winter.

The arrival of a new boss means having to adjust to different methods and fresh ideas.

Robertson will want to stamp his own unique mark on the All Blacks of 2024, with a long-term view of moulding together a squad capable of winning the World Cup in Australia in 2027.

A coach can't please everyone. Professional athletes are competitive animals and don't enjoy being told they have been omitted from the match-day 23.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Forwards coach Jason Ryan has been retained by new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

The All Blacks often say ditched players aren't allowed to sulk or get salty, that they have to be big enough to put aside their disappointment and frustration and contribute to the greater good.

Well, guess what? That can be easier said than done. A player can work his guts out on the training field, and feel he deserves a start, only to learn the coach selects someone else. It stings.

Robertson says it's important to be honest when telling a player why he's been dumped. That, he says, is crucial. Given he is sure to make changes, and perhaps bruise some big egos, there could be several tough conversations to be had.

The addition of Tamati Ellison as contact skills coach, he will remain involved with the Crusaders, means Robertson will have five assistants. The others are Leon MacDonald, Scott Hansen, Jason Holland and Ryan.

All worked with Robertson at various times when he coached the Crusaders between 2017 and 2023.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff/Stuff Ex-All Blacks coach Ian Foster embraces Ardie Savea after the team returned to New Zealand after the World Cup in France.

Robertson and his assistants may not get everything right from the outset. They and the senior players may have to be patient. It will be a two-way street.

It's also important to note that Foster was popular with his senior players.

They stood up for him when he appeared certain to get sacked by NZ Rugby in 2021, and the addition of Joe Schmidt on the coaching staff sparked a turnaround that almost resulted in them winning the big prize at the World Cup.

Robertson met with the senior players after the global tournament, including captain and openside flanker Sam Cane, who is playing in Japan and won't be available for the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific.

Cane is no certainty to lead the All Blacks next year.

“I am trying to give a little bit of a runway post-World Cup before I start having conversations around captains,” Robertson said last month. “I think it is important – around respect.''

Robertson wouldn't discuss potential replacements. If he has an appetite for change, the candidate may be living on the other side of town in Christchurch.

Scott Barrett, Robertson's captain at the Crusaders since 2020, is an outstanding lock and leads by example.

It will be a big talking point next year.