Cam Roigard equals Beauden Barrett's Bronco record at All Blacks camp

Cam Roigard has taken little time furthering his claims to be Aaron Smith’s replacement as the No 1 All Blacks halfback.

Having already starred in his debut year on the international stage with some star turns at last year’s World Cup in France, the 23-year-old has now shone in the fitness stakes in front of new coach Scott Robertson.

One of 22 players from the World Cup assembled in Auckland for a two-day camp involving strength and fitness testing, Roigard came up trumps in the famed Bronco test – a 1.2km shuttle run, involving five sets of 20m, 40m and 60m.

The Hurricanes No 9 not only recorded the quickest time of any player, but, in what were sweltering conditions, his 4:12 also equalled the New Zealand rugby record of Beauden Barrett.

That effort from Barrett – who is not at the camp as he’s playing in Japan – was recorded in May 2020, at a session with the Blues between the Covid-cancelled Super Rugby campaign and the inaugural Super Rugby Aotearoa season.

Roigard, in a mock interview with team-mate Caleb Clarke following the Bronco, made mention that he had indeed “tied Baz’s record”, adding he was “exhausted”, but that “it is hot”.

The footage from the All Blacks revealed a couple of other times, with midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown declaring he was “pretty happy” with his 4:37 in what was the earliest fitness testing players had done in a long while, with flanker Dalton Papalii finishing in the “40s” for the first time, with his 4:45.

Robertson had indeed been impressed with the condition of his new players when speaking for the first time as All Blacks coach at a press conference on Tuesday.

“They’ve come back with some good PBs and no flags. That’s what you look for, someone who has a couple of extras, but everyone’s in great nick.

“The boys have owned that period of time and come back fresh.”