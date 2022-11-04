New Zealand Rugby pushing to host inaugural women's British and Irish Lions tour

Black Ferns loose forward Sarah Hirini running into the Welsh defence in last Saturday’s quarterfinal.

New Zealand Rugby is pushing to bring the inaugural women’s Lions tour to New Zealand and host three tests with the Black Ferns.

NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson confirmed the development in Auckland on Friday on the eve of the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup semifinal against France at Eden Park on Saturday night.

He said the concept of a women’s Lions tour had been discussed regularly of late by rugby bosses in the UK and Ireland and with other nations, including New Zealand.

“The inaugural women’s Lions tour is now something being considered seriously by the home nations,” Robinson said.

“They are talking about making that possibility real. That would take a lot of work, but we’re signalling very strongly that we would like to be the host for that tour, with the possibility of three test matches and three to four midweek games as well.”

Robinson said no dates were yet confirmed, but they were looking at something “over the next few years” and before the next men’s Lions tour due in New Zealand in 2029.

The Lions were last in New Zealand for a men’s tour in 2017 when the test series with the All Blacks was drawn 1-1.

A women’s Lions tour of New Zealand would seemingly have great appeal on the back of the first women’s Rugby World Cup here this year, Robinson added.

More so, however, because of the prospect of tests for the Lions with the Black Ferns, who have long been the dominant team in international women’s rugby.

“We’re extremely proud in how the Rugby World Cup is going. To see the nation come alive has been great,” Robinson said.

There was a world record crowd for women’s rugby of 34,235 on Eden Park’s opening night, although about 20,000 had reportedly been sold for the semifinals on Saturday.

Last Saturday’s scheduling blunder, when the All Blacks’ test with Japan clashed with the Black Ferns’ quarterfinal against Wales, was a poor look for NZ Rugby who owned up to an “oversight” of their national teams’ calendar.

“We’re always learning lessons. It’s been a really challenging couple of years at times,” Robinson said.

“We put our hand up quickly and acknowledged it was a mistake. It was a case, internally, of not getting a couple of things quite lined up.”

Before the Black Ferns host France, England face Canada in the first semifinal.

England usurped the Black Ferns as world No 1 ahead of the World Cup and are warm favourites for this year’s title.

At this stage, most of a potential Lions squad would be dominated by English players because of their greater advances in professionalism.

Wales, Scotland and Ireland are playing catch up with England and France in the Six Nations.

Ireland failed to qualify for the World Cup in New Zealand, Wales lost 55-3 to the Black Ferns in last Saturday’s quarterfinals, and Scotland didn’t advance from their pool.

Robinson said they would look to have an update by early next year on the make-up of the tour.

As well as tests against the Black Ferns, midweek tour matches are an option and could feature the Super Rugby Aupiki teams – Blues, Chiefs Manawa, Hurricanes Poua and the South Island-based Matatū – who played in their inaugural competition in March.

“It just goes to show how quickly and rapidly the women’s game is growing,” Robinson said.

“We’ve been a major contributor to Lions history for well over 100 years.

“To think that will now grow and develop with the women’s game is massively exciting.”