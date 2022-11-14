Southland's champion Black Ferns intend to visit with medals

Black Ferns Amy du Plessis and Amy Rule plan to visit their home province of Southland before the end of the year and bring their World Cup winning medals with them.

Southland’s champion Black Ferns plan to bring their World Cup-winning medals to their home province before the end of the year.

Amy Rule and Amy du Plessis, who both started their rugby journey in Southland, were part of the Black Ferns squad which claimed the Women’s Rugby World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday night.

Rule started at tight-head prop in the World Cup final. du Plessis was not in the match day 23 for the decider but was a key figure in the midfield during the early stages of the tournament.

The former Southland Girls’ High School pupil naturally would have liked to be playing, watching her team beat England from the sideline wasn’t a bad second option.

du Plessis, who now lives in Christchurch, has a three-week break coming up, and she planned to spend part of that time visiting family and friends in Southland.

She intends to bring her World Cup winners medal with her, acknowledging the support that the Black Ferns have received throughout the tournament.

“It’s been huge having all of the support from New Zealand and we feel very lucky and privileged to have their support. It’s definitely been a massive turning point for women’s rugby.”

Rule was looking forward to the comforts of her own bed in Christchurch when she reflected on Monday. She admitted she had had little sleep since Saturday night’s World Cup triumph. The team headed to Waiheke Island on Sunday as the celebrations continued at mentor Graham Henry’s place.

“Sleep is for quitters,” Rule joked.

Rule intends to head to Australia for a break but planned to visit her hometown of Riverton in December during the Christmas-New Year period.

The Black Ferns prop would love to see some sort of nationwide tour organised at some point.

The former Aparima College pupil played a key role in Saturday night’s win over England which included dotting down for a try. It’s a moment that surprised even herself.

“I’ve never had an opportunity where I’ve looked up and there’s been space open up. I second guessed it, ‘Is that the try line?’,” Rule said.

The whole experience of playing in a World Cup final in front of a packed Eden Park was a surreal one, Rule added.

“It’s so crazy how much fun I had.”