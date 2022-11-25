Santa's coming to town and he's bringing a Black Fern with him

Santa and his helpers Patrice Spencer- Humm and Alice Pottinger, right, are getting ready for the annual Southland Santa Parade which will take place in the Invercargill CBD on Saturday.

Santa’s bringing an extra special guest with him to Southland’s annual Santa Parade in Invercargill on Saturday.

Recently crowned world champion Black Fern Amy du Plessis will feature as part of this year’s parade in honour of her sporting deeds.

du Plessis started out playing rugby in Invercargill where her promise was identified at Southland Girls’ High School.

In recent years she has progressed to the point where she now is a Black Fern.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Black Fern Amy du Plessis will be honoured in the 2022 Southland Santa Parade in Invercargill on Saturday.

While du Plessis was not part of the match day 23 for the thrilling World Cup final win over England she was a key figure playing in the midfield on New Zealand’s way to that final win.

Southland Santa Parade organiser Alice Pottinger said it was suggested last week they should congratulate the Black Ferns triumph as part of the parade.

Pottinger said they already had a rugby float in storage and thought they would transform the float from featuring a male player to a female in honour of the Black Ferns.

They then reached out to see if they might be able to get Southland’s Black Fern connections involved.

Amy Rule was unavailable but du Plessis was in Southland and agreed.

du Plessis will be joined by a bunch of kids on the float.

All going to plan Rule, who scored a try in the World Cup decider, will take part in Riverton’s Christmas Parade on Christmas Eve.

Saturday’s Southland Santa Parade starts at 1pm. It will start in Gala St and travel down Dee St before turning into Tay St.

It will then turn down Kelvin St and finish back at Gala St. This year a Gala Afternoon event will be held from 2.30pm to 5.30pm at the Gala St Reserve where people can see all the floats on display at the end of the parade.

A postponement day is in place on Sunday if the weather turns nasty on Saturday.

A call will be made at 9am on Saturday as to whether it will be postponed.

Although Pottinger has been in contact with weather forecasters and remained confident the day will go ahead as planned.

“Get out and enjoy it. Wrap up warm just in case there is a shower or two but don’t miss [the Samta Parade] because of it,” she said.