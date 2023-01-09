The Black Ferns stars of the future who could be key at 2025 Rugby World Cup

The Black Ferns gathered as a team for the last time in a celebratory reception at Parliament to finish their champion season.

ANALYSIS: The Black Ferns are world champions until at least 2025 when England hosts the next women’s Rugby World Cup.

After winning a sixth world title last year in their home tournament that was delayed 12 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the next World Cup is less than three years away.

The average age of their team selected for the World Cup final win over England last November at Eden Park was between 26 and 27.

Most of those players should still be in contention when the next World Cup season begins.

They will also be more experienced because of the increase of international women’s rugby fixtures after tests were scarce during the pandemic.

So, who could be the stars of the Black Ferns’ next World Cup campaign in England?

As well as the likes of world player of the year Ruahei Demant, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Stacey Fluhler, Ruby Tui and Ayesha Leti-I’iga, who should all be in the mix in 2025, here are five of the best who could have big roles to play when the Black Ferns eye their seventh World Cup triumph.

Santo Taumata

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Santo Taumata spent her first year out of high school becoming an international prop.

Age: 19

Tests: 7

Debut: 2022 (against Australia in Adelaide, a 22-14 win)

Province: Bay of Plenty

Super Rugby Aupiki: Chiefs Manawa

“She's very able and quick off the ground. We think she's going to be a force of nature, given some time,” outgoing coach Wayne Smith said of Taumata in August.

That was before the Te Puke prop’s impressive debut against the Wallaroos in Adelaide. She then played seven tests off the bench, including in their World Cup semifinal and final wins, less than a year after she graduated from Te Puke High School.

Taumata was still playing centre at high school but was identified as a promising prop who has made an impact with powerful carries, strong scrummaging, and big tackles.

She was spared a difficult moment when French first five-eighth Caroline Drouin missed what would have been a match-winning penalty goal in the final seconds of their thrilling semifinal. It was her high tackle, for which she was sinbinned, that gave Drouin a chance.

Still, Taumata is exactly what the Black Ferns wanted in a prop to match England and France’s front rows.

She did not hold back in exerting her physical dominance in her five World Cup appearances and will provide good competition for starting tighthead Amy Rule.

Kaipo Olsen-Baker

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Kaipo Olsen-Baker was excellent in her first tests against Australia and Canada in June.

Age: 20

Tests: 2

Debut: 2022 (against Australia in Tauranga, a 23-10 win)

Province: Manawatū

Super Rugby Aupiki: Hurricanes Poua

There was great intrigue when the first team of the season was selected in June after Smith got the job following Glenn Moore’s resignation in April.

One player stood out on her test debut after they beat Australia 23-10 in dreadful, wet weather in Tauranga: Gisborne No 8 Olsen-Baker.

She was player of the match and scored a memorable try from the back of a scrum in one of the biggest moments of a tight contest.

Her work rate, carries and the ease in which she smashed through Australia’s defence was remarkable for such an inexperienced player, who was coming back from a serious knee injury and got her chance after impressing for the Hurricanes Poua in the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki.

She played equally well in her second test the following week, when the Black Ferns beat Canada 28-0 in Auckland, but another knee injury effectively ruled her out of their World Cup plans because she didn’t feature again last year.

However, she showed enough promise to suggest she could be an international force.

Ariana Bayler

Andrew Cornaga / Photosport Ariana Bayler is poised to become the Black Ferns’ No 9 after Kendra Cocksedge’s retirement.

Age: 26

Tests: 7

Debut: 2021 (against England in Exeter, a 43-12 loss)

Province: Waikato

Super Rugby Aupiki: Blues

Seemingly anointed as the replacement for retiring Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge – by Cocksedge herself, who passed down a ‘Little Kenj’ figurine after the World Cup win – Bayler could be the first-choice halfback after Cocksedge ended her career as the most-capped Black Fern of all time, with 68 tests.

Bayler was named on the bench ahead of Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu for the World Cup semifinal and final, and while she didn’t play in either, it was the first indication that she was the preferred option behind Cocksedge.

The Waikato No 9 has excelled in the Farah Palmer Cup and will hope for a clear run of playing this year after a season disrupted by injuries.

She had already overcome three ACL knee injuries before her test debut on the 2021 northern tour and has switched from the Chiefs Manawa to the Blues in search of as much playing time as possible once Super Rugby Aupiki starts in February.

Her strength and speed around the ruck should complement the Black Ferns’ attack.

Sylvia Brunt

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Auckland teenager Sylvia Brunt made an impact at the Rugby World Cup.

Age: 19

Tests: 7

Debut: 2022 (against Canada in Auckland, a 28-0 win)

Province: Auckland

Super Rugby Aupiki: Blues

Smith was first alerted to Brunt’s potential via a text message from Tui.

The Auckland teenager, who played in the Farah Palmer Cup while still at Mt Albert Grammar School, was the youngest member of their World Cup squad and showed glimpses of the talent which is exciting so many who closely follow women’s rugby.

She was rewarded with a place on the bench in their opening World Cup win against Australia at Eden Park and finished her first season of professional rugby with seven caps (three at the World Cup).

The powerful centre is raw but has all the talent to become a skilful, fast, formidable presence in the Black Ferns’ midfield for years to come.

Black Ferns team-mate Charmaine McMenamin first saw Brunt train when she was 14 at Ponsonby Rugby club.

“She'd just come and run with us, and she was in there like an adult,” she said during the World Cup. “We didn’t go easy on her back then because she was one of those kids that could handle it, you know, so seeing her here now, it's just awesome.”

Patricia Maliepo

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images Patricia Maliepo played three tests on last year’s northern tour.

Age: 19

Tests: 3

Debut: 2021 (against England in Exeter, a 43-12 loss)

Province: Auckland

Super Rugby Aupiki: Blues

Another talented teenager from Auckland, Maliepo wasn’t selected for the World Cup squad after missing the early part of the season with concussion. She then struggled to hit top form in the Farah Palmer Cup and wasn’t considered for the tournament.

However, the young playmaker has long been considered a star of the future after making her Auckland debut in 2019 at just 16.

She turns 20 in March and should benefit immensely from the game’s greater steps into professionalism when she can showcase her talent with the Blues in Super Rugby Aupiki.

Her opening three tests off the bench on the difficult northern tour in 2021, in the heavy defeats to England and France, were a baptism of fire and concussion issues last year meant she didn’t get another shot in the black jersey ahead of the World Cup.

Adept at playing first or second five-eighth, as well as fullback, she has all the tools of a quality playmaker. She is quick, with smart running and passing games, and can kick long with accuracy.

Playing regularly alongside Auckland and Blues team-mate Demant, the reigning world player of the year after starring at No 10 for the Black Ferns at the World Cup, can only aid her development, too.