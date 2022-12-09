Ruahei Demant 'overwhelmed' after sweep of awards to finish momentous year with Black Ferns

Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant says she has been humbled and overwhelmed by the high volume of accolades she has been awarded to finish a fabulous year.

Few in the game would have been surprised when Demant, the 27-year-old first five-eighth who played a huge part in the Black Ferns’ memorable Rugby World Cup win, scooped three more prizes at the annual New Zealand Rugby awards on Thursday.

She became only the third woman after team-mates Kendra Cocksedge and Sarah Hirini to win NZ Rugby’s top prize, the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial player of the year, and was also named the Black Ferns’ player of the year and the Tom French Memorial Māori player of the year.

The Black Ferns were also named team of the year and their outgoing coach, Wayne Smith, collected the award for New Zealand coach of the year.

No prize, of course, was better than their World Cup triumph after beating England 34-31 in last month’s breathtaking, sold-out Eden Park final, Demant said.

Demant was quick to pay tribute to everyone – her whānau, team-mates, the Black Ferns’ management and the coaching staff – after also being crowned the world’s best women’s player at last month’s World Rugby awards in Monaco.

Stuff Ruahei Demant cleaned up at the annual New Zealand Rugby awards.

Her peers, in this week’s New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association awards, also chose her as the Black Fern of the year.

“It's a little bit overwhelming. Anyone who plays any team sport knows that you don't do what you do for the awards and accolades,” Demant said.

“I'm really proud of our team, especially for picking up the team of the year award after what's been a challenging couple of years.

“To be recognised as the best team in New Zealand this year is really humbling.”

The Black Ferns, bouncing back from last year’s heavy defeats to England and France, beat both to win their sixth world title in the first women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

The trophy they call “Nancy” heads to Demant’s home, the tiny settlement of Ōmāio near the Bay of Plenty-East Coast border, next Friday as part of their victory tour around the country. It will be her first visit home since April.

“I'm really excited to share this moment with so many of my extended whānau – nieces, nephews, aunties, cousins, who have been a massive part of my upbringing,” Demant, with iwi ties to Tē Whānau ā Apanui, Te Whakatōhea and Ngāti Awa, said.

“It doesn't matter whether you are from a big town or a small town, with support and hard work, you can achieve your dreams.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Theresa Fitzpatrick and Ruahei Demant celebrating the Rugby World Cup final win at Eden Park.

The Auckland and Blues playmaker was named Black Ferns captain for the first time in May and asked loose forward Kennedy Simon to share the role ahead of the World Cup.

After a rocky start to the year with the team’s culture review after a difficult northern tour last year, she said she never would have dreamt of lifting the trophy with Simon before a record crowd of 42,579 at Eden Park.

It was a momentous tournament in which the country got behind the Black Ferns like never before and smashed attendance records for women’s rugby.

“To win it in front of our families and a new group of fans, who were supporting women's rugby and the Black Ferns, has to be the No 1 [prize],” Demant said.

“I've been doing a little bit of reflecting but not too much. It's been a crazy year.”

More change is coming for the Black Ferns this summer as NZ Rugby tries to capitalise on their success.

Smith’s coaching replacement through to the 2025 World Cup in England will be decided.

Greater contracts for players such as Demant should be finalised in a new age of greater professionalism for women’s rugby.

Dave Rogers/Getty Images Ruahei Demant was named World Rugby’s women’s player of the year last month in Monaco.

It’s an exciting time.

The challenge of beating England in their backyard, with a potential crowd of more than 80,000 at Twickenham, to win the next World Cup is another tantalising prospect.

“We have the opportunity to really embark on a new era for women's rugby here in Aotearoa,” Demant said.

“I would really like that era to be one of dominance, especially on the world stage.”

Ruahei Demant’s year of awards with the Black Ferns

– Rugby World Cup winner, as co-captain

– World Rugby’s women’s 15s player of the year

– Black Fern of the year in New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association awards

– Black Fern of the year in New Zealand Rugby awards

– Tom French Memorial Māori player of the year in New Zealand Rugby awards

– Kelvin R Tremain Memorial player of the year in New Zealand Rugby awards