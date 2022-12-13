Black Ferns set for biggest public celebration at Parliament since winning Rugby World Cup

The Black Ferns beat England in last month’s final to win their sixth Rugby World Cup title.

The Black Ferns are set for their biggest public celebration since winning the Rugby World Cup at Tuesday’s Parliamentary reception in Wellington.

Their full squad and management will be in the capital for a fan engagement event at 12pm in the grounds of Parliament.

It will be streamed live on Stuff.

The event comes in the middle of their “thank you, Aotearoa” victory tour around the country, which started last week in Ōmokoroa and finishes at Auckland’s Pakuranga Rugby Club on Sunday.

They beat England 34-31 in last month’s final at Eden Park in front of 42,579 fans – a world record crowd for women’s rugby and also the highest attendance for a women’s sports event in New Zealand.

More than 1000 people turned up for their public celebration in Auckland the day after the decider.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Black Ferns sold out Eden Park for the Rugby World Cup final.

Their victory tour since has been to Hamilton, New Plymouth, Palmerston North and Christchurch, continuing this week through Rūātoki, Whakatāne, Ōmāio and Gisborne.

Rūātoki and Ōmāio are the tour’s most remote destinations, but are significant for the team. The Bay of Plenty settlements are the respective hometowns of Stacey Fluhler and co-captain Ruahei Demant.

There was unprecedented support for the Black Ferns throughout their first World Cup on home soil.

SPARK SPORT Hosts stave off a late England raid to win another world title.

While tournament matches were only held in Auckland and Whangārei, the nation was captivated by their run to the final which ended with a storybook victory against world No 1 England, who were strong favourites after winning a record 30 matches in a row since 2019.

The Black Ferns ended England’s streak and claimed their sixth global title after wins in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2017.

They also knocked over France, another northern powerhouse, with a dramatic 25-24 semifinal success at Eden Park.

Masterminded by iconic coach Wayne Smith in, potentially, his last tournament on the big stage, the Black Ferns beat England and France 12 months after losing heavily to both on last year’s troubled northern tour.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Wayne Smith coached the Black Ferns to their sixth World Cup win.

It was a remarkable turnaround after an equally difficult start to the season because of the fallout from the team’s confronting culture review which led to the resignation of former coach Glenn Moore in April.

Smith replaced Moore at short notice and, with assistants Wes Clarke and Whitney Hansen, the Black Ferns returned to winning ways against lesser opposition after a long absence of test matches during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They were primed to take on the Six Nations heavyweights in the final stages of the World Cup and ended the season with 12 successive victories to lift the trophy they call “Nancy”.

The Black Ferns were a fully fledged professional team for the first time this year and will defend their world title at the next tournament in England in 2025.

Smith has departed as coach and a replacement is expected to be announced before the second edition of Super Rugby Aupiki which begins in late February.

Fixtures for the Black Ferns next year are yet to be confirmed.

Black Ferns’ victory tour this week

Wellington, Tuesday at 12pm: Public reception at New Zealand Parliament Building

Rūātoki, Wednesday at 11am: A public meet and greet and Fun Day at Tiwi Black Park, Rūātoki

Whakatāne, Thursday at 1pm: An event at Whakatāne Riverfront & Mataatua Reserve

Ōmāio, Friday at 2pm: An event at the Ōtūwhare Marae

Gisborne, Friday at 4pm: A public meet and greet at the Grey St Food Festival, Gisborne

Auckland, Sunday at 12pm: Meet and greet at the World Schools Sevens at Pakuranga Rugby Club