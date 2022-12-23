Riverton return prompts reflection for champion Black Fern prop

World champion Black Fern prop Amy Rule back in her hometown of Riverton for Christmas.

Amy Rule’s hometown Riverton provides a glowing reminder of just what she and her Black Fern rugby teammates achieved and created this year.

The Black Ferns prop is back home in the Southland seaside town catching up with family over the Christmas-New Year period.

Rule etched her name into New Zealand rugby folklore on November 12 when she scored a try in the Black Ferns’ 34-31 World Cup final win over England at Eden Park in Auckland.

The Black Ferns captured the imagination of many New Zealanders and thrust the likes of Rule into the national spotlight.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff World champion Black Fern prop Amy Rule, and her dog Millie, back in her hometown of Riverton for Christmas.

It’s the first time Rule has been back to Riverton since that triumph.

It has delivered a reminder of just how far women’s rugby has come, given she has been recognised by strangers since arriving on Tuesday night. That included during a trip to the dump.

“New Zealand fell in love with the game the same way as we were in love with it,” Rule said.

“It was just so cool to be recognised for the work we’ve done behind the scenes. It’s been a big year for us, so it was awesome to get all that support and love.

“I think we’ve got New Zealand behind us and I don’t think that will change anytime soon. It is now just about giving people what they want, more rugby, more opportunities.

“Hopefully, this is the trigger point for the growth of the [women’s] game.”

Rule said the fanfare that followed the final whistle on November 12 had been surreal.

Andrew Cornaga Riverton’s Amy Rule scoring a try against England in the World Cup rugby final at Eden Park in Auckland.

The 22-year-old booked a break in Australia and left four days after the World Cup final thinking that would leave plenty of time for any celebrations to settle down before she departed.

However, as she left for Australia, New Zealanders were wanting more opportunities to celebrate with the team. In fact, it was still happening now.

“There’s been a few highlights, the crowd not leaving [after the game], that was pretty special.

“They were literally there to the point of lights out [at Eden Park]. They had to turn the lights out to get people to go.”

For Rule, another reminder of just what the Black Ferns had done for the profile of women’s rugby was hammered home when she was told the Riverton Rugby Club was now eager to get its own women’s team up and running.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff World champion Black Fern prop Amy Rule back in her hometown of Riverton for Christmas.

When Rule, who was now based in Christchurch, started her rugby journey from the Southland town of a couple of thousand people, female rugby was almost non-existent in Riverton.

“If a small town can get a team together, I’m sure there will be an explosion of women’s and girls’ rugby in New Zealand.

“[It is] pretty surreal, that’s mind-blowing. When I first started playing there was not much, I was playing for 10 different teams to get a game, I was putting my hand up for whoever wanted me.”

Fellow Southland Black Fern Amy du Plessis returned as a special guest for the Southland Santa Parade last month, but Rule was unavailable.

It’s understood Rule might instead make an appearance with her gold medal in hand in Riverton on Saturday night for the town’s Christmas Eve parade.

Rule will return to her job as a fulltime rugby player on January 9.