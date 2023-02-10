Hiring Allan Bunting provides needed stability for Black Ferns in new age for women's rugby

ANALYSIS: Allan Bunting was one of the few choices to lead the Black Ferns once the iconic Wayne Smith stepped down as coach after the phenomenal high of their Rugby World Cup success.

Bunting’s appointment was confirmed by New Zealand Rugby on Friday, signalling the start of a transformative new age for the game in its steps towards greater professionalism.

What lies ahead for women’s rugby in New Zealand is somewhat uncertain despite the excitement of last year’s first women’s World Cup on home soil, but settling on Bunting as the next Black Ferns coach for three seasons provides needed stability.

The 47-year-old has played a massive role in enhancing the women’s game while coaching the trailblazing Black Ferns sevens throughout their outrageous success which ended with the ultimate prize in sevens, Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

He is a coach revered by his players. His departure after Tokyo left sevens ace Tyla Nathan-Wong tearful, reflecting on his impact since working with their team since 2012.

“That man is incredible,” she said after they won gold in Tokyo.

“This is our last tournament with him, and so he has been there with us since the beginning. When he took over he wanted to make that cultural mark on our team… that you wanted to be there, you loved turning up… he’s the big heart in our team.

NZOC Tribute to departing coach Allan Bunting proves a bit much for Tyla Nathan-Wong (FIRST PUBLISHED ON AUGUST 1, 2021).

“His family has sacrificed so much. Thank you for letting us have him for the past 10 years.”

Inspiring a positive “culture” seems synonymous with Bunting’s influence in bringing young people together in the brutal, demanding world of high-performance sport.

NZ Rugby hired him before the World Cup campaign for a role with the Black Ferns that was created with him in mind – a manager of culture and leadership – after last year’s confronting culture review highlighted the importance of improving the team’s environment.

Amongst the players who know Bunting well are two champions of sevens and 15s, Sarah Hirini and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe.

Both endorsed him for the job in December.

Hearing any New Zealand rugby player make such an admission before their bosses at NZ Rugby have gone public is rare indeed.

Bunting won’t have the same public profile as Smith, although which coach would?

His passion for the game and his players is strong, something which came across when he spoke moments after the Chiefs Manawa won the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title last March.

It had been a turbulent few weeks.

The first semi-professional women’s competition had been wrecked by Covid-19 but finished on an uplifting note for the Chiefs, who clinched the trophy in the final round in Hamilton.

Aaron Gillions/PHOTOSPORT Allan Bunting coached the Chiefs to the first Super Rugby Aupiki title.

Bunting, then Chiefs coach, spoke candidly about how the competition women’s rugby had longed for was “just getting started”.

Eleven months later, Bunting gave a similar message in his first public appearance as the new Black Ferns coach.

“Looking to the World Cup, we need to decide what we want to be and how we come up with our values as a team and that everyone is heading in the right direction.

“I think we can create something special.”

Capitalising on last year’s World Cup win seems slow after the women’s game’s profile skyrocketed.

STUFF Allan Bunting has been unveiled as the Black Ferns' new director of rugby through to the 2025 World Cup.

The Black Ferns’ test schedule for the season hasn’t been confirmed yet and neither has the coaching staff to work with Bunting, a fortnight before the second edition of Super Rugby Aupiki kicks off.

Aupiki, at this stage, is limited to four teams and five rounds of matches.

Without expansion, it will struggle to retain the top talent seeking the life and riches of a professional athlete.

Bunting knows this and cares deeply about the game’s future.

He won’t stand for any stagnation because he will do everything he can to allow the players to prosper.