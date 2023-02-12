NZ Rugby makes progress on bringing top level opposition to NZ to play Black Ferns

The Black Ferns captured the hearts of New Zealanders when they won last year’s World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby hopes to announce soon details of a new WXV competition, which would bring the world’s best women’s nations back to New Zealand this year.

World Rugby is behind a new three-tier international tournament, taking place annually.

The top tier of WXV1 is likely to take place in New Zealand and will feature the Black Ferns, three teams from Europe, plus two from Canada, Australia and USA, played in a cross-pool format.

NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson confirmed to Stuff that they’re continuing to work towards making it happen.

“We are making progress. We are having ongoing conversations, primarily with World Rugby about the staging of that,” Robinson said.

“We’re working on the model as it relates to the financial model. We’re having input, as are World Rugby.

David White/Stuff Allan Bunting was anounced as the new Black Ferns coach on Friday.

“We’re beginning to engage a bit more with various government agencies about potential support for the opportunity.

“We see it as an amazing opportunity to build on last year’s momentum and around that time of the year, October, November, coming into spring and summer, we thought it was amazing last year for the kind of vibe it created.

“As well as being a pure rugby competition, at that time of year it created a rugby festival type feel.

“So we’d love to do that, it would just need a bit more time. Some of these things are moving quite fluidly and we don’t have any hard and fast timeframes, but we know with that horizon we’re working to, we have to work reasonably quickly now.”

Dates aren’t locked in for the WXV, but there could be a small overlap with the men’s Rugby World Cup, which takes place in France from September 8 to October 28.

The only other fixture the Black Ferns could play in New Zealand this year would be the home test in the Laurie O’Reilly Cup, played against Australia.

But the WXV would give the Black Ferns plenty of exposure in New Zealand this year and allow NZ Rugby to take the team around the country, as opposed to last year’s World Cup, which was just in Whangārei and Auckland.

Robinson said it’s crucial to continue the momentum built at last year’s World Cup.

“We’re hugely focussed on it,” he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Ruby Tui decided not to play in this year’s Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

“It’s a fair observation people have around pinnacle events. If we look at the men’s World Cup we had in 2011, there was an immediate surge in interest, participation and engagement.

“We’re already seeing through some of the initial feedback through our provinces that we’re going to see more teams in many of our provinces playing in the women’s competitions at club level.

“We’re expecting to see similar bounces of interest at junior level at primary and secondary schools.

“To be able to invest in those pathways, but then, the aspirational pathway by virtue of the Black Ferns and Super Rugby Aupiki, young girls can see what’s happening for athletes in that space.

"So it’s a critical time to showcase what’s great about the women’s game and we haven’t lost sight of that at all.”

Meanwhile, Robinson hopes Ruby Tui will make a return to rugby at some point. The highest profile player in the Black Ferns is skipping this year’s Super Rugby Aupiki while she contemplates what she does next, although she will be in the commentary box for Sky Sport.

“She’s a fantastic player and personality in our game,” Robinson said.

“Ruby is taking a bit of time out at the moment. I know the conversations are ongoing, Allan (Bunting, new Black Ferns coach) is in regular contact with the likes of Ruby and other players and we’d love to see her back in the frame.”